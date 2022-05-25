Turner: Weston CC's environment starting to shine through

Head of Cricket Rob Turner believes the environment Weston CC are creating is starting to “shine” through.

The Devonshire Road outfit recorded their third successive win on Saturday after beating Midsomer Norton by seven runs to move up to second in the West of England Premier League Premier Two table.

“The environment we’re creating is really starting to shine through and everyone’s enjoying their cricket,” said Turner.

“We’re winning close games we’d have previously lost and that comes through experience and the young guys continually improving.”

Turner praised the character shown by Weston at Withies Lane, where their side saw seven of the 11 players involved aged between 14 and 25.

Despite a stuttering start which saw eight wickets fall for just 54 runs scored, Weston hit back to finish on 94.

And with nine wickets shared by captain Chris Davidson (6-34) and Matt Knight (3-18), Norton were dismissed for 87 in a low-scoring thriller.

“The guys don’t give up and the effort by the tailenders to dig in and support Chris Davidson putting on 40 for the last two wickets epitomised the spirit we have,” added Turner.

“Davo and (Matt) Knighty set the tone for everyone each week and it was great the captain and vice captain led us from the front and put in match-winning performances.”

Star man Davidson added: “To defend 94 on any wicket takes a serious amount of effort and the fielding performance, the tough catches held, and Rob Turner’s exceptional performance behind the stumps was the perfect support for the bowlers.

“It was an ideal wicket for myself and Knighty to bowl on and as a partnership we worked well together. We’ve talked a lot this year about the variety in our attack giving us adaptability for any situation.

“The bowling unit are so unselfish and have bought into it, allowing us to use the right people at the right time and we all understand our roles.”

Weston return to Devonshire Road to host Downend on Saturday (12.30pm).