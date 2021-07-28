News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Hendrie, Gillespie, Brown and Martin on United Legends All Stars game

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021   
All smiles for United Legends and All Stars at Cheddar's Bowdens Park.

All smiles for Manchester United Legends and All Stars at Cheddar's Bowdens Park. - Credit: @heliganphotos/Concierge UK

Last Saturday saw All Stars and Manchester United legends play each other at Cheddar’s Bowdens Park, in a game to kick off the 2021-22 season and welcome supporters back after a difficult 18 months.

In bright and sunny conditions, around 300 excited fans stood in awe of watching their heroes in action.

The All Stars would come out on top by beating United 7-2.

Former professionals Derek Brazil, Lee Hendrie & Russel Beardsmore

Former professionals Derek Brazil, (left), Lee Hendrie (centre) and Russel Beardsmore (right) during United Legends All Star game at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie, who was on the All Stars team, said: “It was a good day and lots of people turned out, the weather turned out really well and the pitch and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“A really good game and we won it which was even better. That’s why you have seen the likes of Keith Gillespie, Matt Jansen, the names continue on, with Premier League players who are established and they are legends in their eyes against the Manchester United boys and that’s what it is all about.”

United Legends Brazil, Gillespie and Brown during the All Stars game

United legends from left to right: Derek Brazil, Keith Gillespie and Wes Brown during their game with All Stars at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

You may also want to watch:

Keith Gillespie, who was on the United Legends side, added: “Hopefully people enjoyed it, it’s nice that it stayed dry and people have come down and supported the event.

“It’s great to get out there and play. I’m sure some of us will be suffering with our legs but we are very privileged to be able to do it.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave
  2. 2 Electrical appliance retailer opens appliance showroom
  3. 3 Versatile extended cottage with annexe in rural village
  1. 4 Opening date announced for new supermarket
  2. 5 Pub fun day raises hundreds of pounds for charities
  3. 6 Council hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week
  4. 7 Former mayor and mayoress of Weston celebrate diamond wedding
  5. 8 Council backs call to improve poor health in seaside towns
  6. 9 Could self-driving pods be the future of Weston?
  7. 10 Covid warning issued in North Somerset

Gillespie’s teammate Wes Brown also spoke his delight of being part of the event  and confirmed it was all about raising money for McMillan Cancer Support, which raised around £570.

“That’s the main reason really we all play, it’s so important that everyone keeps raising money for charity so we are glad to be here,” he said.

Danny Webber celebrates Fin Biggs scoring for United Legends

Danny Webber (left) celebrates Fin Biggs scoring for United Legends against the All Stars at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

FA Cup 1990 goalscoring hero Lee Martin continued: “It was a good crowd, obviously the weather has been great, it’s been a warm week.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the supporters after the game. They have all enjoyed it and taking photographs with everybody, it’s all good.

“It’s great to be raising money for different charities and for the football clubs as well.

“They all need the money, they have all struggled. Everything has been put on hold for 18 months so it’s great to be down here supporting all the charities and the club.”

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Milly Constantinou.

Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus