Hendrie, Gillespie, Brown and Martin on United Legends All Stars game

Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021

All smiles for Manchester United Legends and All Stars at Cheddar's Bowdens Park. - Credit: @heliganphotos/Concierge UK

Last Saturday saw All Stars and Manchester United legends play each other at Cheddar’s Bowdens Park, in a game to kick off the 2021-22 season and welcome supporters back after a difficult 18 months.

In bright and sunny conditions, around 300 excited fans stood in awe of watching their heroes in action.

The All Stars would come out on top by beating United 7-2.

Former professionals Derek Brazil, (left), Lee Hendrie (centre) and Russel Beardsmore (right) during United Legends All Star game at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie, who was on the All Stars team, said: “It was a good day and lots of people turned out, the weather turned out really well and the pitch and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“A really good game and we won it which was even better. That’s why you have seen the likes of Keith Gillespie, Matt Jansen, the names continue on, with Premier League players who are established and they are legends in their eyes against the Manchester United boys and that’s what it is all about.”

United legends from left to right: Derek Brazil, Keith Gillespie and Wes Brown during their game with All Stars at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

You may also want to watch:

Keith Gillespie, who was on the United Legends side, added: “Hopefully people enjoyed it, it’s nice that it stayed dry and people have come down and supported the event.

“It’s great to get out there and play. I’m sure some of us will be suffering with our legs but we are very privileged to be able to do it.”

Gillespie’s teammate Wes Brown also spoke his delight of being part of the event and confirmed it was all about raising money for McMillan Cancer Support, which raised around £570.

“That’s the main reason really we all play, it’s so important that everyone keeps raising money for charity so we are glad to be here,” he said.

Danny Webber (left) celebrates Fin Biggs scoring for United Legends against the All Stars at Cheddar FC's Bowdens Park. - Credit: Joe Scrase

FA Cup 1990 goalscoring hero Lee Martin continued: “It was a good crowd, obviously the weather has been great, it’s been a warm week.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the supporters after the game. They have all enjoyed it and taking photographs with everybody, it’s all good.

“It’s great to be raising money for different charities and for the football clubs as well.

“They all need the money, they have all struggled. Everything has been put on hold for 18 months so it’s great to be down here supporting all the charities and the club.”