Cheddar suffer second successive Western League loss

Cheddar fell to a second successive defeat on the road inside four days losing 3-0 to Hengrove Athletic at Norton Lane on Tuesday.

And the result leaves the Cheesemen second from bottom in the early Toolstation Western League Division One standings.

The hosts took the lead in dramatic fashion within eight seconds of kick-off with debutant Josh Grinnell the first to react to a rebound after the ball ricocheted in the 18-yard-box.

Athletic goalkeeper Carl Bush produced a stunning double save from Lewis Chappell with half an hour gone, but the hosts forced a string of corners before the break without seriously troubling Charlie Lovell in the visiting goal.

Hengrove added a second goal on the hour as Jude McCarthy’s cross-shot appeared to twist in mid air and completely deceiving Lovell.

Goalscorer McCarthy then turned provider as his delightful assist found Joe Banks to fire home from close range and give the home side a notable victory after a 4-1 defeat to Wincanton Town on the first day of the new season.

The Cheesemen will be looking for a more positive result on Saturday when they host Portishead Town who have won their two opening games against FC Bristol and at Shaun Potter's Wells City, who have also yet to taste success this season and visit AEK Boko at the weekend.