Prince Henry and Nathaniel Williams aim for successful Weston AFC loan spells

Published: 12:08 PM October 12, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM October 12, 2021

Nathaniel Williams (left) and Prince Henry (right) have both joined Weston AFC on loan from Bristol City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Prince Henry and Nathaniel Williams are looking for more success with Weston AFC as they face Yate Town at The Optima Stadium tonight.

The two 18-year-olds have impressed, making an instant impact with the supporters. They are looking to make it three victories from three against the Bluebells since arriving on loan from Bristol City.

Weston are on 13 points from their nine games so far this season and sit in 12th position, compared to their rivals who currently reside in 14th place with 12 points from their nine matches.

“It’s going to be a really tough game obviously they are close locally so it’s going to be like a derby and we are just looking forward to it,” Williams said.

“We will be fully focused and try to get the result that we need. We know they are a strong team, we know technically they are very good and try to play.

“We know that they can hurt us if we are not out our top form. As long as we are we know what we can do and how we can prevent it.”

Henry said tonight’s match will be another “big opportunity” for him to continue to make his mark after starring in his first two games for the club.

Henry scored and provided another for the Seagulls in their 3-2 win against Frome Town in the Southern League Challenge Cup last Tuesday before putting in another impressive performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Beaconsfield Town.

“(We will) aim for a win,” he said.

“We know they are a good team we have got to be on it if we want to win.

“I know a couple of players there, it will be a strong outfit, a hard game as well.

“The fans are very motivating. They were great, loud. I like it.”

Playing for @WSM_AFCOfficial is the “perfect place” for @18princehenry and @Nathanielnjw1 to develop their game after the pair arrived at #BS24 from @BristolCity on loan as the #Seagulls host @YateTownFC tonight looking to make it three wins in a row.#WsMAFC #BCFC pic.twitter.com/kUoehKwrXi — Josh Thomas (@JDPThomas) October 12, 2021

The duo signed early last week alongside Adam Smith, who arrived from Oxford United.

But Travis Yule-Turner has left Weston to join Willand Rovers on loan, where he will line-up alongside Ben Griffith and Bailey Kempster.

And Ben Whitehead’s loan with Cirencester Town has been extended for another month.

However, Williams has said the players have been “very welcoming” since his move from the Robins and added: “All the boys just introduced themselves made us feel welcome when we came here. It’s like we have been part of the team for a while now. It’s been really good.

“Obviously the two wins, especially in the cup as well, it’s just been really good and long may it continue.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, lots of experienced players that’s been really helpful to improve my game in a short space of time and just looking forward to working with them more."

Prince Henry in action for Weston AFC during their 2-1 win over Beaconsfield Town on Saturday. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Henry continued: “I like it here a lot. (They) play good football I like it and creating chances for me that’s the main thing.

Some very experienced players here so they can give me tips, help me develop. Bring it on to my game.

“Hopefully when I step up into the Football League playing games I can take the tips they taught me.”

And the two players have set themselves a number of targets whist with Weston.

Henry said: “My aim is to score as many goals here, play as many games and hopefully be in the top end of the table looking to push for promotion.”

Williams continued: “Obviously we are here on loan and looking to improve myself as a player. Whist doing that I want to help the team as much as possible and hopefully try to push up the table, further in the cup and just keep that going really.”