Weston Jets will come back stronger following Bristol Bats defeat says Hepworth

Dave Hepworth for Weston Jets against Bristol Bats in 21-12 defeat at Hutton Moor Archant

Dave Hepworth has pledged that the Weston Jets will come back stronger when they take on Cardiff Merlins in their next game (June 23), following defeat against Bristol Bats last weekend.

Weston Jets's Dave Hepworth in action for the Jets against Bristol Bats Weston Jets's Dave Hepworth in action for the Jets against Bristol Bats

The Jets raced into an early lead, scoring seven runs in their first two innings, before the Bristol Bats turned on the style and finished 21-12 winners.

But despite defeat, Hepworth says the Jets are determined to come back fighting.

"We can learn from the mistakes we made," he said.

"There were a few errors that we are going to look at and probably revisit in training, we will come back stronger."

With the game finishing in the seventh innings because of rain, Hepworth was full of praise for his side's start to the game.

"We came out really strong," he added. "We came out positive, we knew we had a good squad behind us, facing a top-of-the-league team but it started to come together.

"It's just unfortunate I think the weather played a factor of us starting to break down a bit.

"Everyone was really brave, it was really good.

"It's tough to play in this weather, but there were positive plays to take away and work on the bits we didn't do so well."

With the Jets recording two wins from their first five games of the season - compared to last year when they picked up only one - Hepworth says all round the club is nothing but a good atmosphere

"It's really positive. (There's) a really good vibe in the camp, everyone's really proactive in training," he added.

"Everyone's keen to get out there and we think we can win the next few games as long as keep training really hard.

"We can hold our heads up high playing so closely with a top team in the league.

"We just got to improve, we've got some great team coaches (and) we've got a great team, just train hard and push for this and next season."