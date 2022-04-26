History beckons as Weston AFC face old friends Hayes & Yeading for place in Southern Premier play-off final

Weston AFC celebrate Saturday's 2-1 win against Harrow Borough to set themselves up a Southern League South play-off semi-final at Hayes & Yeading United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Did you know in 2007 Weston AFC were only reprieved from relegation because Farnborough Town folded and two sides merged into one.

What two teams I hear you ask. The answer Hayes & Yeading United, who, perhaps fittingly, stand between the Seagulls and a place in the Southern Premier South play-off final.

There is a quote by Danish theologian Søren Kierkegaard which says - “life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards".

I guess that quote can appeal to the certain situation Weston find themselves in when they travel to London tonight in search of victory. If they achieve that then Farnborough or Met Police stand in their way in Bank Holiday's showpiece.

Weston AFC celebrate Marlon Jackson's winner against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Despite being saved from going down to the Southern League Premier Division in 2007, it would be 12 years before Weston did get relegated, for the first time in the club’s history.

But the Seagulls have flourished in their first full season, after two null and void campaigns, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, in the Southern Premier South and finished fifth in the table.

A total of 78 points from 42 games is a fantastic return and Weston will head to Sykex Stadium in buoyant mood following Saturday’s 2-1 win against Harrow Borough.

It may not have been the prettiest performance but the way the Seagulls bounced back from being 1-0 down, after Yasin Ben El-Mhanni’s second-minute effort, showed Weston’s resolve.

A lesser side would surely have faltered and maybe have crumbled to the pressure, especially after nearest rivals Chesham United beat Wimborne Town 5-0.

Nick McCootie celebrates scoring Weston AFC's equaliser against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

But with Nick McCootie in the side anything is possible.

McCootie has become a key player for Scott Bartlett’s side since signing from Chippenham Town in the summer of 2019 and produced one of his best ever performances in a Weston shirt to date.

He found equaliser with a driven low shot across Joshua Strizovic in the 26th minute for his eighth goal of the season.

Marlon Jackson taps home after great work from Nick McCootie to put Weston 2-1 ahead against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

He then showed great work down the right-hand side and his inch-perfect ball found strike partner Marlon Jackson to tap home his 11th goal of the campaign moments after the break in front of the biggest crowd of the campaign at The Optima Stadium.

A total of 1,184 walked through the turnstiles, almost 400 more than their previous game, the 6-0 win against Hendon in March.

Now in front some could be forgiven for maybe thinking Boro would come back into the game but a resolute display, backed by the vocal and passionate supporters, saw the hosts hold on to secure a place in the semi-finals and a meeting with old friends Hayes & Yeading United.

Weston AFC's win against Harrow Borough saw them finish the Southern Premier South season with 78 points from 42 games and a fifth place finish. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

The past has certainly caught up with the present but from the two games played between the two sides it’s Weston who edge it with four points from six available, including Jackson’s late winner in February.

Despite this Bartlett will have his side up for the challenge and ensure they will give everything.

Play-offs are a lottery but Weston have as much chance to go up, which would be the first ever time they have done so through the play-offs.

As the saying goes there is always a first time for everything and who knows what will happen, but one thing is for sure Weston have the chance to create history and one step closer to where they belong in the National League South.