Advanced search

History of Uphill Badminton Club’s Weston Handicap Tournament

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 May 2020

From left to right Will, Charlotte, Ellen and Zakir of Uphill Badminton Club

From left to right Will, Charlotte, Ellen and Zakir of Uphill Badminton Club

Archant

Uphill Badminton Club spotted a gap in the local badminton scene for some mass participation tournaments in April 2014.

From left to right Billy, Ron, Callum and Billy of Uphill Badminton ClubFrom left to right Billy, Ron, Callum and Billy of Uphill Badminton Club

This became the brainchild of members Mark Edwards, Rob Morray and Paul Edwards as they set up the Weston Handicap Tournament to appeal to all ages and ability.

The experience was also key with music going all day, large wall posters, buffet table and generally encouraging a light and fun atmosphere.

The first event attracted over 40 pairs across the four meetings split over six hours and could not have gone any better.

This success prompted a follow-up in April 2015 and since then 11 more have taken place every April and September.

From left to right Nicola, Abi, Eloise and Aimee of Uphill Badminton ClubFrom left to right Nicola, Abi, Eloise and Aimee of Uphill Badminton Club

The tournament has evolved in popularity with over 80 players from across the county and beyond entering every event, with the annual series the highlight of the badminton calendar.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Best-ever side in Weston FC history, where are they now?

Weston's seventh placed finish during the 2012/13 season remains their highest ever position in the club's history.

Nursery stays open for vulnerable youngsters and key workers’ children

Busy Bees nursery is staying open for children of key workers.Picture: Busy Bees

Most Read

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Best-ever side in Weston FC history, where are they now?

Weston's seventh placed finish during the 2012/13 season remains their highest ever position in the club's history.

Nursery stays open for vulnerable youngsters and key workers’ children

Busy Bees nursery is staying open for children of key workers.Picture: Busy Bees

Latest from the Weston Mercury

History of Uphill Badminton Club’s Weston Handicap Tournament

From left to right Will, Charlotte, Ellen and Zakir of Uphill Badminton Club

Coronavirus: England Golf stress safety first for restart

A golfer drives off into the sunset

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Coronavirus: No play this year ‘might be best for county cricket’

England's Alec Stewart leaves the field after being given out lbw to South Africa's Shaun Pollock, during the the third day of the fifth npower test at The Oval
Drive 24