History of Uphill Badminton Club’s Weston Handicap Tournament

From left to right Will, Charlotte, Ellen and Zakir of Uphill Badminton Club Archant

Uphill Badminton Club spotted a gap in the local badminton scene for some mass participation tournaments in April 2014.

From left to right Billy, Ron, Callum and Billy of Uphill Badminton Club From left to right Billy, Ron, Callum and Billy of Uphill Badminton Club

This became the brainchild of members Mark Edwards, Rob Morray and Paul Edwards as they set up the Weston Handicap Tournament to appeal to all ages and ability.

The experience was also key with music going all day, large wall posters, buffet table and generally encouraging a light and fun atmosphere.

The first event attracted over 40 pairs across the four meetings split over six hours and could not have gone any better.

This success prompted a follow-up in April 2015 and since then 11 more have taken place every April and September.

From left to right Nicola, Abi, Eloise and Aimee of Uphill Badminton Club From left to right Nicola, Abi, Eloise and Aimee of Uphill Badminton Club

The tournament has evolved in popularity with over 80 players from across the county and beyond entering every event, with the annual series the highlight of the badminton calendar.