Hollingdale, Parsons and Warren Smith top Wedmore GC's bramble

In a quest for different formats, Wedmore Golf Club Seniors this week played a bramble, a mixture of bowmaker and scramble, which produced some impressive scores.

Top of the list were David Hollingdale, Michael Parsons and Clive Warren-Smith who set a target of 91 which nobody else could reach.

Richard Efford, Bill Witters and Steve Sage came very close, however, falling only one point short on 90 points.

Alasdair McDonald, Francis Rabbitts and Nick Parker were just one more point behind in third place.

The Ladies played a patsome, three competitions in one with six holes each of betterball, greensomes and foursomes.

The format proved tricky for some teams but not Mary-Lou Denny, Ali Mantell and Lyn Bird, who won with the only score to beat handicap, 74 points.

This put them two ahead of runners-up Shirley Gooding, Debbie Monks and Esme Gulliver with Jill Cornelius, Linda Huzal and Diane Miller another three points behind in third place.