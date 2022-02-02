Richardson: Hornets looked back to their best in Royal Wootton Bassett win

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson said his side looked back to being at their best after Saturday’s second-half performance helped them return to winning ways against Royal Wootton Bassett last weekend.

The Hornets came into the contest with one win from their first three games of 2022 and fell to a 33-23 defeat at Old Redcliffians last time out but responded with 10 tries in a 64-7 win at the Nest on Saturday.

A couple of tries from Alec Chase and another one from Danny Bailey saw the hosts hold a half-time lead of 15-0.

But after the interval a hat-trick from Ozzy James plus further tries from Ross Cheeseborough, Charlie Carter, Jermaine Jones and Eryk Luczka saw Hornets ran in 49 points to remain third in the South West Premier.



“It’s was great to back to some exciting running rugby,” said Richardson.

“After we looked at the Reds game we decided we wandered too far from the path and wanted to be more excited about throwing the ball about.

“We had a little trouble getting back to that way of thinking in the first-half on Saturday but in the second-half when we just played simple accurate rugby with good decisions we looked back to our best.”

Despite the biggest win of the season, Richardson says he was left happy with the display but shared his concerns with both Hayden Tuttiett and Chase sin-binned in the first-half.

“We were pretty pleased with our performance on Saturday as in we got back to what we want to do and how we want to play but it was by no means perfect and definitely not our most complete performance of the season,” he added.

“The first-half saw our discipline let us down again and we were a bit slow off the ball getting ready to play but in the second-half when we did the simple things really well we were somewhere near.”

And Richardson shared what was said at the break, he said: “We spoke at half time about how important keeping 15 men on the field was and that we just need to play like us.

“Our tempo was good and our defence was outstanding so just to focus on our attack game being composed and patient.”

And Richardson was full of praise for hat-trick hero James.

He continued: “I was really pleased for Ozzy to get his tries, it was great to see him getting his hands on the ball and doing what he does best again.”