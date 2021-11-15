Hornets win third Bristol Combination Cup after thrashing Barton Hill

Hornets made it 10 wins in a row with the clinching of the delayed 2019/20 Bristol Combination Cup by thrashing Barton Hill 71-12 at Dings Crusaders on Thursday night.

Jon Richardson's side were rampant throughout and outscored their challengers with 11 tries to two.

After a two-minute silence for Remembrance Day, Hornets kicked off and right from the start were on the front foot as the Tribute Western Counties North side struggled to contain their South West Premier rivals in their first ever final.

It didn't take too long before the first score as Alec Chase dived over from close range after a series of quick recycled ball.

Closely followed by two more from Ayden Chenoweth and Chase again and with the conversion by Jordan Humphris Hornets had stunned Barts in the first 15 minutes and opened up a 17-0 lead.

However, Barton Hill hit back making it 17-7.

Oscar James got another Hornets try after the electric winger stripped the defence and Converted by Humphris.

Despite yellow cards to Chase and captain Alex Hawkins, the young side stepped up, magnificently they held out and when they had cleared their lines a stray pass was intercepted by James to add another try and conversion and this rocked the Barton Hill team.

Just before half time James completed his hat-trick and Hornets went into the break 36-7.

Barton Hill did get another before they began to tire and when Hornets sent to the field club captain Matt Parker and regular full-back Charlie Carter things were getting tough for Barts.

Hornets were able to hand out debuts to Dan Swaby and impressive 18-year-old Finn Davis and more tries followed.

Carter's double plus singles from Callum Lane, Brooks and Bailey Jackson added to the lead. All were converted by Humphris to give Hornets their third Cup triumph.



Hornets now turn their thought to the Somerset Cup which starts on Sunday November 14 away to Old Reds kick off 2.30pm.