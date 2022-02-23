Hornets claim third successive win after beating Brixham on emotional day at the Nest

Hornets put in a commanding performance to beat Brixham 33-7 on an emotional day at the Nest in their latest South West Premier encounter on Saturday.

Before kick-off both sides shared a moment of silence to remember Phil Hogarth and Jack Jeffrey.

However, after Hornets bravely kept out Brixham from scoring at one end they were awarded a scrum five metres out, and a solid platform by the front five allowed captain Matt Parker to go over with Charlie Carter converting the first try of the afternoon.

From the restart the kick went to Will Perry, this time he found Jordan Humphris who gave the ball to Carter and the full back went on his travels.

Jordan Humphris in action for Hornets during their victory over Brixham at the Nest. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Carter got Hornets deep into the Brixham 22 and a quick recycled ball to Adam Francis saw him cruise over before another Carter conversion put the hosts firmly in control.

Debutant Corbin Thunder showed what a great signing he could be with an outstanding display, with and without the ball, responsible for winning penalties with his aggressive jackaling.

Ayden Chenoweth then stole the ball from Brixham’s lineout and Hornets were on the attack again and the flanker had the opportunity to score himself, which he took to extend Hornets lead before the break.

The second half saw Hornets again on the attack as forwards and backs were linking well and playing quality fast rugby which Brixham couldn’t contain.

A scrum to Hornets five metres out led to a carbon copy of his first try as, Parker, again, was allowed to touch down for the bonus point try aided by Carter's conversion.

Captain Matt Parker scored two tires for Hornets in their their win over Brixham. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The restart from Brixham didn’t allow for the aftermath of Storm Eunice as the kick sailed straight into touch and a scrum to Hornets on the halfway line.

Parker launched from the base and slipped the ball out of the back of his hand to Carter and with three defenders in front of him Brixham thought they had him covered.

But to their dismay he broke through and sped off to the line before converting his own try to put Hornets 33-0 up.

After a series of yellow cards shown to both sides and with Hornets down at one point to 13 men, Brixham scored through Joel Ashworth and covered by Mitch Pinkus.

But that was as good as it got for the visitors as Hornets cemented their hold onto third place with their third win in a row.

This Saturday sees Hornets welcome Okehampton to the Nest in their rearranged match following the postponement of the encounter just before Christmas.