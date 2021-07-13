Hornets Chargers preparing for new campaign

Published: 11:18 AM July 13, 2021

Hornets Chargers under-14 boys are preparing for the coming season with renewed enthusiasm.

Having ended a somewhat strange 2020-21 season in May, after playing only four matches, they are pre-season training on Wednesday evenings, meeting at 5.45pm for a 6pm start until 7pm on the AGP at Hornets.

Any boys currently in school year nine who might be interested in playing rugby and joining the Chargers should either turn up on a Wednesday at the relevant time or call Jenny Cockayne on 07717 790838 or Lee Crane on 07966 443956 for more information.