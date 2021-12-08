Hornets come from behind to maintain perfect start at Exmouth

Hornets RFC head coach Jon Richardson said their 31-26 win at Exmouth was “very stressful” after coming from 19-0 down on Saturday to remain top of the South West Premier division.

Exmouth opened up a healthy lead after scoring three unanswered tries through Nick Headley, Max Keen and Matty Ryan.

Matthew Parker grabbed the visitors' first try of the afternoon, followed by a further two from Ozzy James, to move Hornets to within two points at the break.

Charlie Carter completed the come back with a penalty before Headley grabbed his second to restore the Cockles lead.

Carter scored another three points before Rob Dempsey scored Hornets fourth try and a bonus point.

Carter then scored another penalty to seal the win for Hornets, their 12th successive triumph and remain table leaders for the second consecutive week.

“It was very stressful,” Richardson said.

“To go 19 points down in any game is giving yourself a mountain to climb but fair play to the lads to claw their way back showed huge character and team spirit. It was yet another learning curve for us.

“We try to win every game we play by playing expansive and exciting rugby. So far it’s worked and we hope it continues to work.”

Action from Hornets' 31-26 win at Exmouth. - Credit: Jason Fahy

Alec Chase led the side onto the pitch on his 100th cap nine years after making from his debut.

But the prop, and the rest of his teammates, were left shocked with the start made by the home side.

Headley went over for the first after three minutes before Keen ran in under the posts go 12-0 ahead.

Ryan’s fine solo effort put the Cockles further ahead before the visitors showed their class.

Parker led by example with the first from the captain after he pushed over before James scored his first after great work from Harry Lyon and Carter.

Ross Cheesborough then safely supplied the ball to James from stand in hooker Josh Lloyd and quick hands allowed the right winger to go over in the corner to make it 19-17 at the break in favour of the hosts.

Early exchanges and the teams were cancelling each other out until a penalty inside Exmouth’s half and Carter lined up a shot at goal and his success was to put Hornets in front for the first time.

Exmouth however were not done and scored a well taken try through Headley to surge in front again with the extras added by Matthews.

Carter slotted home another penalty before Hornets upped the intensity and eventually the home defence was breeched by Rob Dempsey and Hornets went back in front.

With the light fading, Hornets were on the front foot and another penalty by Carter, his 13th of the contest, secured their 12th, and 14th, overall, win in a row.

Hornets welcome Weston RFC to the Nest in the first local Derby of the season at 3pm.

Richrdson added: "It’s a big game in terms of there will be a big crowd and it’s a local derby but for the squad it’s another must win league game like all the others.

"Our second team also face fellow unbeaten side Nailsea & Backwell on Saturday and our third team also face an unbeaten side in Gordano so it’s a really exciting and testing weekend for the whole club and one we’re hugely looking forward to."