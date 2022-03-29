Hornets come undone against leaders Exeter University in thrilling game of rugby

Hornets came undone against South West Premier leaders Exeter University in a brilliant display of rugby after the students triumphed 62-46 on Saturday.

The hard pitch and pleasant weather allowed for fast flowing rugby and two top quality teams put on a very entertaining game with a total of 16 tries for the spectators to enjoy.

Hornets scored first, a penalty from Charlie Carter, but Exeter quickly claimed two tries at exceptional pace to go 19-3 in front.

The visitors were not fazed by this and set up an attack as Jordan Humphris put Ozzy James through a gap and the winger sped off, before Corbin Thunder's try was converted by Carter.

But Exeter turned on the style and scored another from far out, before an attempt to run out of defence was thwarted by Carter as he charged down a grubber kick and collected the ball and sprinted from halfway to the corner.

Right on half-time a missed penalty kick for the line was collected for Exeter to score.

Hornets knew they had to score first in the second half or the game would be out of sight and they duly did.

The evidence of the power in the pack had the students pedalling backwards in the scrums and conceding penalty after penalty.

Bailey Jackson was on hand to score the resulting try and the conversion by Carter had Hornets back in the game.

However, both sides exchanged yellow cards with both players, including Danny Bailey, sin binned for 10 minutes.

The visitors kept coming and didn’t let up and were back inside Exeter's 22, before another yellow to hosts saw Hornets sense their chance and a penalty try was awarded for deliberate collapse of a maul.

To their credit Exeter attacked at speed again and got another try, but Will Perry was next to score as the end-to-end rugby continued.

Exeter were now under enormous pressure and for the first time decided to kick a penalty as they realized the game was up for grabs.

Again, Hornets didn’t let up and when Mua Inoke dived over from a ruck on the line and Carter converted the difference was only two points with 13 minutes left.

To their credit the students upped the tempo again and went off to score three quick tries before Hayden Tuttiett got the final try of the afternoon as Hornets slipped to third in the table.

Hornets welcome Exmouth to the Nest for their final home game of the season on Saturday.