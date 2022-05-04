Special Hornets end fantastic season with capture of Somerset Cup

All smiles for Hornets as the pose for the camera with the Somerset Cup. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Hornets completed their very successful season with the capture of the Somerset Cup by beating a spirited Wellington side 53-27 last Thursday.

In front of the large crowd, Welly started better and deservedly opened the scoring through Scott Davey, to the delight of their supporters.

Hornets showed some quality as Finn Davis broke the line and got deep into Wellington’s 22, with Kieran Ward hitting the line at pace after a series of rucks to score a try, converted by Charlie Carter.

Wellington were then rewarded with a well-taken try by Danny Lee with the conversion by Davey followed soon after by a penalty.

Josh Lloyd cut the score down to one point before a loose clearance kick by Wellington found Hornets full-back Carter on the halfway line and he set off on a run which saw him work his way to the corner before converting his own try.

Hornets were enjoying a purple patch, putting Wellington under the cosh, and their strong pack surged and pushed their rivals off the ball from their scrum as Matt Parker put the Nest-based side further ahead at half-time.

Yellow cards to Ward and Callum Lane saw Hornets reduced to 13 men and Wellington's Lee touched down, with the extras added by Davey again.

However, Carter replied with a penalty before Welly's Dan Goldstone scored a superb try and Davey converted to level the scores.

But Hornets were back to full strength and fresh legs off the bench would become crucial.

Mua Inoke was rampant with line breaks and slipped the ball out of the back of his hand to winger Ozzy James, who sped clear for a try and easy conversion for Carter.

Hornets played some sublime rugby that a tiring Wellington team could not contain and after plenty of quality breaks and phases Adam Francis dived over for a try, followed by another conversion for Carter.

A well-taken team try by Harry Lyon was converted by Carter for his 431st point of the season to take Hornets to within two points of the half-century.

And with only seconds left on the clock another penalty to Hornets saw Parker tap and set off on another of his typically strong runs before the ball was shipped down the line.

Like all good hookers, Lane was lurking for his chance and he managed to squeeze over in the corner to bring the curtain down on a fantastic game and season.