Hornets excited to get going again in first game of 2022 at Launceston

Head coach Jon Richardson, right, during Hornets 20-17 win over Weston RFC last time out. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Head coach Jon Richardson says Hornets can not wait to get going again and test themselves as they begin 2022 at Launceston this Saturday.

The Nest side maintained their excellent start to their season with their 13th successive win, and 15 consecutive victories in all competitions, against Weston in the local Derby last time out.

But a week later Hornets announced their clash at Okehampton would be postponed due to a rise in Coronavirus cases as they had to settle for second place in the table behind Exeter University at Christmas and into the New Year.

Richardson has made three changes for the trip to Cornwall with Jermaine Jones set to start his first game for the first time in five league outings since being named in the first 15 against Camborne in November.

The right-wing replaces Adam Francis, while Ross Cheeseborough is in for Chenoweth, who is unwell, and Hayden Tuttiett takes Declan Dorrington’s place.

And Richardson says his side are full of excitement of returning to action, but with focus on themselves rather than their perfect start to the season.

“We can’t wait to get going again and test ourselves in some very tough places such as Launceston so as always we’ll be looking forward to all our games this weekend,” he said.

“We try not talk about our record too much, it puts us under unnecessary pressure. Winning games in this league is hard enough without thinking about anything else.

“It’s nice to feel fresh and ready to go after the break, the boys looked sharp at training (Tuesday).

“Strength in depth has been a big factor for us this year. We have a lot of very good players at the club and they all play their part in the big picture.

“It’s a great place to be and we know how lucky we are to have enough players to cover injuries and illnesses which hasn’t always been the case.”

Hornets XV: 1. Alec Chase, 2. Kieran Ward, 3. Josh Lloyd, 4. Courtney Harris, 5. Bailey Jackson, 6. Ross Cheeseborough, 7. Jon Roberts, 8. Matt Parker (c), 9. Hayden Tuttiett, 10. Jack Martin, 11. Oscar James, 12. Danny Bailey, 13. Rob Dempsey, 14. Jermaine Jones, 15. Charlie Carter

Bench: 16. Alex Hawkins, 17. Tom Bailey, 18. Gene Norris

