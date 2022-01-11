Hornets fall to first league defeat since 2020 at Launceston

Hornets fell to their first league defeat in two years as they were edged 13-8 at Launceston on Saturday.

You would have to go back to January 2020, a total of 21 straight wins, at North Petherton when the Nest side last tasted defeat.

However, Hornets started well in the driving rain and gale and after asserted pressure in the scrums saw Launceston eventually concede a penalty which Carter attempted to convert but the ball was pushed wind by the elements.

This let off spurred the hosts into action and after 25 minutes the deadlock was broken, Ross Cheeseborough was yellow carded and this gave Launceston the chance which they took as Dean Abrams went over to make it 5-0 at the break.

Now with the wind on their backs and clean new shirts, Hornets came out in the second-half looking to maintain their perfect start to the season but the Cornish All Blacks scored again through Ryan Westren.

Hornets did put some phases together and got within striking distance and when Jack Martin found Danny Bailey cutting the line as the centre went over to halved the scores.

Rob Dempsey was adjudged to have tackled high and the ref decided a yellow card was required and in turn the hosts got a chance to kick at goal allowing Dan Pearce to score the penalty and go 13-5 in front.

With 10 minutes left Hornets had managed to get into Launceston’s 22 but alas Danny Bailey was sin binned.

However, this didn’t prevent Charlie Carter to convert one of two penalties awarded as the heavens opened with the referee ending the game a short time later.

Hornets look to bounce back against Old Centralians at the Nest this Saturday.