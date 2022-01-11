News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Hornets fall to first league defeat since 2020 at Launceston

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:05 PM January 11, 2022
Hornets' Charlie Carter.

Hornets' Charlie Carter. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets fell to their first league defeat in two years as they were edged 13-8 at Launceston on Saturday.

You would have to go back to January 2020, a total of 21 straight wins, at North Petherton when the Nest side last tasted defeat.

However, Hornets started well in the driving rain and gale and after asserted pressure in the scrums saw Launceston eventually concede a penalty which Carter attempted to convert but the ball was pushed wind by the elements.

This let off spurred the hosts into action and after 25 minutes the deadlock was broken, Ross Cheeseborough was yellow carded and this gave Launceston the chance which they took as Dean Abrams went over to make it 5-0 at the break.

Now with the wind on their backs and clean new shirts, Hornets came out in the second-half looking to maintain their perfect start to the season but the Cornish All Blacks scored again through Ryan Westren.

Hornets did put some phases together and got within striking distance and when Jack Martin found Danny Bailey cutting the line as the centre went over to halved the scores.

Rob Dempsey was adjudged to have tackled high and the ref decided a yellow card was required and in turn the hosts got a chance to kick at goal allowing Dan Pearce to score the penalty and go 13-5 in front.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations
  2. 2 Weston pub set for £190k revamp
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
  1. 4 Major plans for Weston Rugby Club ground revealed - including 182 homes and health centre
  2. 5 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
  3. 6 Roman find in Somerset set for TV feature this week
  4. 7 Boxing Day thieves target Weston pharmacy
  5. 8 Weather warning issued for fog across Somerset
  6. 9 PC 'took photo of DEAD BODY' on his mobile, disciplinary claims
  7. 10 North Somerset Covid rates 'highest ever', says council

With 10 minutes left Hornets had managed to get into Launceston’s 22 but alas Danny Bailey was sin binned.

However, this didn’t prevent Charlie Carter to convert one of two penalties awarded as the heavens opened with the referee ending the game a short time later.

Hornets look to bounce back against Old Centralians at the Nest this Saturday.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Masterplan for 40 homes on Old Bristol Road in East Brent - Clifton Emery Design

Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village

Paul Jones

person
More than 150 tractors rallied through North Somerset in memory of a local farmer who passed away last year.

Farming

PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer

Carrington Walker

person
The SEE MONSTER will be coming to Weston in the summer.

Tropicana

First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop

Paul Jones

person