Hornets fall to back-to-back away defeats after loss at Old Redcliffians

Hornets fell to successive away defeats with a 33-23 loss at Old Redcliffians on Saturday.

Hornets had won their two games against Old Reds in both the league and cup earlier this season and another tough game was expected.

Despite losing the toss and invited to play down the slope in the first-half, Hornets forced a penalty in midfield and Charlie Carter stepped up to score the three points.

Again Hornets we’re on the attack and after a high tackle by Old Reds saw the hosts go down to 14 and a shot at goal for Carter but this time the kick slid by.

The Reds now we’re beginning to settle and we’re putting phases together testing Hornets defence which was solid but an infringement in front of the posts by Rob Dempsey and the centre was sinbinned for 10 minutes.

The Reds kicked to the corner and from the resulting lineout saw Sam Rees go over to put the hosts in front and converted by Ashley Groves.

Hornets then had plenty of possession and were asking lots of questions of the Reds defence and after a long period of quality control Courtney Harris spotted a weakness around the ruck and dived over for the try to go back in front.

Hornets, now, had the massive task of trying to keep and improve the lead up the energy sapping slope and started really well and put pressure on Reds which forced another kick for Carter and put the visitors further in front.

Costa Galatalis was showing great form and caused a massive headache for Reds and at one phase found himself bounding up field with space around him and only a great tackle prevented a try.

A series of penalties got Hornets on the Reds line and from a line out Josh Lloyd was strong enough to barge over and Carter’s extras made if 227 points for the season and put Hornets 18-7 up.

In these games you cannot afford to have a quiet 10 minutes and if that confides with the opposition stepping up the intensity you will suffer and this occurred and Reds pounced with four quick fire tries through Chris Pursell, Tom Williams, Dom Sprague and Daniel Fry, with Groves converting three of them, to go 33-18 ahead to leave Hornets stunned.

Hornets were not done and were on the hunt again, eventually Ozzy James squeezed over in the corner but the visitors fell to defeat.

Hornets return to action this Saturday when they welcome Royal Wootton Bassett to the Nest at 2:30pm.