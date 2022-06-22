Hornets to begin National Two West season at Leicester Lions

Hornets are set to play level four Rugby Union for the first time in their history this September. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets will begin their National Two West 2022/23 season on the road.

Hornets will travel to Westleigh Park to take on Leicester Lions on September 3.

And a week later they will welcome Barnstaple to The Nest in their first home game at the Nest.

Hornets play their last match before Christmas on December 17 at Barnstaple before returning in January 7 against Redruth.

Hornets will end their season, just like they did at the start, against Leicester Lions.

Chairman of Rugby Ian Humphris said: “This season promises to be a big one for Hornets as we are playing at level four for the first time ever and we relish the opportunity.

“We know it will be a tough season as we are entering uncharted waters but we will give it our best shot. Everyone have worked really hard including all the coaches under the supervision of Jon Richardson and we have bolstered our coaching staff with the expected new challenges for the coming season.

Both the second and third teams have a full league programme and the chance to play plenty of 4th team fixtures to keep our large squad participating in regular games.”

Director of Rugby Jon Richardson added: “We think the fixtures are exciting, Leicester Lions away first game will be an experience we’ll all enjoy. They’re a good side so what a fantastic test for us straight away.

“As for our aims I think we will literally be taking it week by week. Our aim will be to win every week or at least perform well every week after all that what we play for isn’t it? The players won’t expect anything less from each other either.”

September 3 Leicester Lions away

September 10 Barnstaple Home

September 17 Redruth Away

September 24 Loughborough Home

October 1 Stourbridge Away

October 15 Exeter University Home

October 22 Clifton Away

October 29 Hinkley Away

November 5 Newport Salop Home

November 12 Luctonians Away

November 26 Dings Crusaders Home

December 3 Old Redcliffians Away

December 10 Bournville Home

December 17 Barnstaple Away

January 7 Redruth Home

January 14 Loughborough Away

January 21 Stourbridge Home

January 28 Exeter University Away

February 18 Clifton Home

February 25 Hinkley Home

March 4 Newport Salop Away

March 11 Luctonians Home

March 25 Dings Crusaders Away

April 1st Old Reds Home

April 15 Bournville Away

April 22 Leicester Lions Home