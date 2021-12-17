News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Hornets v Okehampton postponed as Coronavirus cases rise

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:14 PM December 17, 2021
Hornets postponement with Okehamton at the Nest means they will top the South West Premier at Christmas.

Hornets postponement with Okehamton at the Nest means they will top the South West Premier at Christmas and over the New Year. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets have announced their South West Premier clash at Okehampton tomorrow has been postponed.

The club have also confirmed their seconds and thirds sides have also been called off against Oldfield Old Boys and Yatton seconds respectively.

A club statement read: “With the ever rising number of Covid cases in the community, the fast approaching Christmas festivities and (Thursday's) announcement from the (Rugby Football Union) RFU, we have contacted all three of this weekends senior opponents and agreed with them that the best solution to protect everyone's Christmas is to postpone this round of matches.

“They will now be played on the first available weekend in the New Year.”

Hornettes match with Old Bristolians has also been called off.

“Furthermore and for similar reasons the Hornettes game on Sunday has suffered the same fate,” the statement continued. 

However, the club have confirmed tonight’s Minis game with Weston RFC and junior games on Sunday will go ahead.

But this year's Christmas Draw and Skittles roll-up, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been suspended until New Year’s Day.

Other games this weekend to be called off include Clevedon v Winscombe on Saturday and the local derby between Weston Mendip and Weston Ladies on Sunday.

Head coach Jon Richardson agreed with the statement and said safety has to be the first protocol.

“It’s the right thing to do, our priority simply has to be the welfare of our players and their families,” he said.

“Everything else comes after that.”

The Nest side ended their first period last Saturday with their 13th win in a row against Weston.

The triumph sees Hornets go into Christmas and New Year as table leaders and the only side in the top flight with a perfect record.

“It’s a bit surreal to be honest but the players at this club have a drive and attitude I’ve not seen before,” Richardson added.

“They’re friends, they’re happy to play in whatever team they’re selected in and they buy into everything. They’re selfless and it makes my job easy to be honest.

“The chemistry is good between all the players there is honesty and a huge desire to do well for each other.”

Launceston now await Hornets in the New Year in their first game back after the Christmas break on January 8 at Polson Bridge.

The last time the two sides met, it was Hornets who picked up a narrow 17-15 win in September.

And Richardson has plenty of aims in 2022.

He said: “To keep improving and to continue to make our environment a place that our players can enjoy their rugby.”

Rugby Union
Weston-super-Mare News

