Richardson: Hornets have enjoyed 'most successful' season

Hornets finished in third place in the South West Premier and wins in the Bristol Combination Cup and Somerset Cup. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Hornets have enjoyed their “most successful” season according to head coach Jon Richardson.

The Nest-based side finished third in the South West Premier, their first campaign back in level five rugby since 2018.

Richardson's side also picked up the Bristol Combination Cup and Somerset Cup to make it a year to remember.

“It’s been a class season, I can’t thank the players enough for their buy-in to the way we run a squad system,” Richardson said.

“The success of all three teams is a collective effort from everyone involved in the club off field, our fantastic senior coaches Rob Dempsey, Paul Sheppard and Mark Millman and of course the players. It’s been some ride in what has been a tough year mentally following the Covid break.

“We must also thank all our fantastic supporters and our unbelievable sponsors that keep this great club going with their generosity.

“All in all it’s been a very enjoyable season, the most successful yet and now it’s time for us to grow again and look forward to the next campaign.”

All smiles for Hornets as the pose for the camera with the Somerset Cup. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Hornets claimed their third Combination Cup last November after the competition was delayed from 2019/20 due to the pandemic, and thrashed Barton Hill 71-12 at Dings Crusaders.

Last month, they beat Wellington 53-27 to complete the double and Richardson said he and his side will never get sick of picking up silverware.

He added: “Winning trophies is always nice isn’t it? It’s a great way to involve the whole squad in something meaningful.

“The Somerset Cup in particular was an amazing experience, Reds away, Taunton away, Weston home was a hell of a run to the final where Wellington put in a performance to be proud of but in the end our boys just had enough to claim the cup again.”

Charlie Carter makes a break for Hornets against Wellington in the Somerset Cup final. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Although pleased with his squad, Richardson signalled out Charlie Carter, who scored 431 points in 26 league games, and captain Matt Parker.

“Charlie’s points tally is insane! But he can’t score those points without a great team around him,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic player but a humble player and he’ll know more than anyone that it’s a team effort. Having said that some of his individual tries have been mind blowing."

Hornets captain Matt Parker with the Somerset Cup. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

He added: “I can’t say enough about Matt. He’s grown as a leader and player and is someone to admire. His work on the field inspires his players and he’s an absolute asset to the club.

“Hopefully we can drag a few more years out of him because he’ll be missed when he finally hangs up his boots.

“It’s great seeing his young boys Harry and Archie there on a Saturday cheering their hero on, it really epitomizes the family side of Hornets.”