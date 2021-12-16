Hornets: South West Premier leaders have 'experienced everything' in first period

Head coach Jon Richardson and Charlie Carter after Hornets' 20-17 victory over Weston RFC at the Nest. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Head coach Jon Richardson says Hornets have “experienced everything” but the South West Premier League leaders are “enjoying” themselves after winning all of their games in the first period.

The Bristol Combination Cup winners made it 13 wins from 13, and 15 in all competitions, last Saturday with a nail-biting 20-17 victory over Weston RFC.

The Nest side are back in their season in the top flight for the first time since 2018 after securing promotion from South West 1 West in 2020.

But after waiting a year to play, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Richardson says they couldn’t have expected making a better start than they have.

Captain Matt Parker in action for Hornets in their local derby with Weston RFC. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

“It’s been a rollercoaster, we have had some tight wins, one point wins, two point wins, three point wins, some big wins,” he said.

“We’ve experienced everything in this first half of the season to be honest with you but we are just enjoying ourselves."

This Saturday sees Richardson and his side host Okehampton in their last game of 2021 and the first match of the second period.

Hornets came out on top the last time the two sides met in September, winning 29-17 in their first away game of the season.

But Richardson said all their focus will be on themselves as they look to end the year on a high.

“It is just a refocus again this week, onto the next one,” he added.

“They are a good side, they are low in the league but they are big strong framer boys. They cause you trouble you’ve got to deal with them but we will look forward to it and we will certainly look forward to Christmas break as well.

“We do not really change anything or who we are playing. We will play the same way we worry about us.

“What Okehampton will bring is they will come and they will play. We will play them and just play our game and don’t worry about the opposition.”