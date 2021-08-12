Hornets head coach Richardson 'incredibly excited' for Bridgwater

Published: 1:00 PM August 12, 2021

Hornets will play their first game in 523 days against Bridgwater tonight. - Credit: James Wain Sports Photography

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson has shared his excitement of coaching his side for the first time in 18 months in their first pre-season friendly against Bridgwater today (Thursday).

For the first time in 523 days, since beating Devonport Services 38-10 on March 7 last year, Richardson and his side will walk out at The Nest full of anticipation and expectation.

“We are incredibly excited to be playing a proper rugby match,” said Richardson.

“The lads have put in hell of a shift in pre-season and I can only admire their tenacity to keep going over what has seemed like an eternity.

“Bridgwater have some high-profile coaches so we’re hoping for a good test on our first run out.”

Four more pre-season matches have been announced.

Richardson and his side travel to Thornbury on August 21 before back-to-back home games on consecutive days on August 25 and 26 before visiting Chew Valley two days later.

“They will be good for us, both Chew Valley and Thornbury were in the promotion push with us in the last season we played and I’ve heard nothing but good things about Wellington,” Richardson added.

“It’s also nice to host a local club in Cheddar now coached by our former captain Paul Morrissey and having spoken to their openside Andy Moig he’s confident they’ll come out on top!”

All the games point towards the league opener against Ivybridge on September 4 and Hornets’ first game in the South West Premier since 2018.

For Richardson it’s more about the “relief” of finally getting back out there and doing what they love.

“It’s just amazing to be back in business, there is a lot of excitement amongst the Nest supporters to get some rugby and get back to the club, just some sense of normality really,” he said.

“As ever we can’t wait to see all three teams in League action along with our Ladies team. I’m sure the excitement is reverberated across every rugby club, it’s been too long.”