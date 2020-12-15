Hornets look ahead to rugby return in new year

Published: 9:00 AM December 15, 2020

Hornets Rugby Club is looking forward to playing competitive games once again in 2021.

Recent announcements from the RFU and government have allowed for the return of grassroots rugby during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but with strict rules in place.

The 15-a-side game is back, but with scrums and mauls banned due to close face-to-face contact, and replaced by a tap free-kick. Lineouts are allowed with a quick release of the ball.

Full contact training is allowed from Friday (December 18) from seniors all the way down to mini rugby, with tag rugby also set to return.

Hornets club coach Jon Richardson invited all seniors back to training at the start of the month for pre-season fitness ahead of rugby in the new year.

Full Covid rules still apply in training as safety is paramount and numbers have, as expected, been very high.

A club spokesperson said: "The Ladies, Girls, Juniors and minis are all set to return as soon as possible.

"With the issues of school classes self isolating, there could be issues for a while with training numbers, but all the coaches are keen and excited about moving to Level E on the RFU's return to rugby scale, where level F is the highest level."

The three senior men's teams have seen their leagues suspended for 2020-21, with not enough rugby likely to be played to effect a reasonable reflection, and so it is hoped a full South West Premier campaign can begin in September.

In the meantime, all three teams have been placed in local cluster leagues for some competitive rugby starting in the New Year.

With the season already being extended to the end of May, there is still plenty of rugby to look forward to, with a proposed start date of January 23.

Richardson and his fellow coaches are eager to get the seniors fit ahead of the start but after the current lockdown may have their work cut out. Club captain Matt Parker and his troops are stepping up their fitness levels in the second pre-season campaign of the year and Hornets still have the semi-final of the Bristol Combination Cup to play from last season at home to Thornbury.

"After a long time in the doldrums it looks like we can finally start to get excited about some proper rugby back at the Nest," added the spokesperson.

Cluster Leagues, 1st XV: Bridgwater, Chew Valley, Hornets, North Petherton, Wellington, Weston.

2nd XV: Crewkerne, Hornets 2s, Minehead, Tor, Weston 2s.

3rd XV: Burnham 2s, Cheddar 2s, Minehead 2s, Hornets 3s, Wyvern, Weston 3s.