Hornets RFC make it two from two after beating Okehampton RFC

Published: 1:00 PM September 15, 2021

All smiles for head coach Jon Richardson (left) and Alec Chase (right) after Hornets RFC maintained their unbeaten start to season by beating Okehampton RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets RFC continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 29-17 win at Okehampton.

Okehampton were keen to get a win as they had lost the previous week to Exmouth and started well.

They didn't have to wait long to score after Dan Fogerty went over with Tom Fogrety kicking the extras.

However, Kieran Ward on his first start since his return, delivered a long ball to the back of the line and then a classic catch and drive line-out move resulted in the hooker going over with Carter levelling the scores with the conversion.

Hornets now were stepping up and surges by Matt Parker and Tommy Bailey before the ball was worked left and right and eventually found Andy Wheller in possession of the ball and there was only one outcome.

After a line-out catch and drive and Hornets were on the line, Mua Inoke got close and then the ball moved to Ayden Chenoweth lurking on the wing. The flanker went over in the corner added with another fine conversion from Carter.

Okehampton came out in the second half firing, eventually they were awarded a penalty kick at goal which Kieran Lee took and succeeded.

A good counter-ruck on Okehampton's 22 and the hosts broke out and sent a kick down field and with Hornets were under pressure, Joe Mawle went over to close, with Lee kicking the extras to move the gap to two.

Hornets regrouped an Inkoe picked the ball and he had a two on one with Wheller, the prop cleverly drew the defence before finding the winger to go over, aided by another fine conversion by Carter and Hornets were cruising.

More pressure from Alex Francis saw the visitors awarded another kickable penalty and Carter stepped up to seal the victory.

The final whistle was greeted by a cheer from the travelling supporters and Hornets had sealed a fine away win.

Hornets return to The Nest this Saturday as they look to make it three from three against Launceston.

The seconds welcomed a very strong Oldfield team to the Nest but ran out 31-7 winners winning by five tries to one to keep them in the hunt in Somerset Premier.

The thirds travelled with the first team on the coach to Okehampton and got a well deserved draw against their very strong hosts, 17-17, and look forward to their opening league match on September 25 against Bristol Telephones.