Hornets maintain incredible run with 12th win in a row at Drybrook

Hornets made it 12 wins from 12 in all competitions to maintain their impressive start to the season with a 50-10 victory at Drybrook on Saturday.

This was Hornets’ first league game after two successful Cup matches last weekend, including winning the delayed 2019/20 Bristol Combination Vase against Barton Hill, and returned to the intense pressure of South West Premier rugby.

Hornets, however, settled into the game and after a series of attacks were rewarded when Charlie Carter kicked over a penalty.

Carter scored another three points with another penalty before Rob Dempsey ghosted through for the first try of the day.

Drybrook stepped up and worked hard to score and successfully went over in the corner through Ryan Chappell and a good kick from Tom Treherne got them back in the game.

The hosts then had Danny Price sent to the bin and that was Hornets' chance to attack which they did effectively.

Returning winger Harry Lyon, back in for his first game of the season, finished off a fine try in the corner for 16-7 at half-time.

Hornets' win at Drybrook was their 12th win in a row ahead of hosting Exeter University this Saturday. - Credit: Gary Taylor

Early in the second-half Ozzy James collected the ball in the 22 and he set off. He found Carter who in turn worked into space and put Dempsey clear to score and a decisive try.

Carter scored another penalty before Drybrook had Dean Jelf sin-binned.

With one-man more Hornets took control. Dempsey went over for his hat-trick with Carter adding the extras.

Hornets kept up the intensity and Carter was rewarded for his efforts with a try and another conversion.

Drybrook, while up against it, never gave up and were on the attack inside Hornets’ 22 but spilled the ball.

It fell to electric winger James who raced off to score the final try and Carter’s conversion brought up the half century.

Another well worked hard win which now sets up what is going to be the game of the day next Saturday as Hornets welcome high flying and unbeaten Exeter University to the Nest.

“We weren’t happy with our first half performance to be honest there was a lot of poor discipline within the team and it showed in how we played,” said head coach Jon Richardson.

“The second-half, however, was a different story when we focused on the job at hand. We played well in the second period and racked up a decent score.”