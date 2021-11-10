Hornets maintain perfect start to season with bonus point win over Camborne

Hornets will “have to be at their very best every game” after maintaining their perfect start to season against bottom of the South West Premier Camborne with a 46-13 win on Saturday.



Two tries from Bailey Jackson, and one each from Oscar James, Hayden Tuttiett, Matt Parker and Charlie Carter, who also scored 14 points with his boot, plus a late conversion from Jack Martin was enough to see off the Cornishmen outfit.



“Another good result, not our best performance but a big win nonetheless, we’ll take it though and move on,” head coach Jon Richardson said.



“We’re really pleased with the results, there’s always going to be room for improvement in our performances but that the nature of the beast. It won’t last forever so we will enjoy the run while we can.”



After a period of silence to commemorate Remembrance Day, Hornets took the kick off and the ball was loosely bundled into touch and a lineout for Camborne on their 10 metre line.

Hornets and Camborne line up in silence to mark Remembrance Day. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media



The throw in was too long and Tuttiett retrieved the ball and set off, two phases later the ball was being spun down the line and a clever back hand pass by Carter to James for the first try with Carter adding the extras.



Hornets replied and inched their way up field with some quick rucks and when Bailey Jackson spotted a gap in the ruck he went over untouched and an easy kick for Carter.



Camborne hit back through before Carter scored two more penalties as the hosts went into half-time 20-8 up.

Hornets' Ozzy James evades the Camborne full-back to run in the first try inside three minutes. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Hornets started the second half well after Hawkins slipped through a gap in midfield a quick ball recycled led to a super try by Carter and his conversion to put Hornets in control.



Parker went over the line for a bonus point try before a pick up at the base of a ruck by Tuttiett saw the scrum-half go over.



Camborne were rewarded with a second try before Jackson went over and Jack Martin kicked the final shot at goal to make it a comfortable day at the office for Richardson and his side.

A powerful hand-off from Hornets captain Matt Parker against Camborne. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media



“The most pleasing thing for me is the amount of players we have pushing for a place. We’ve used a lot of lads already and we still have more to see in the first team that have been playing really well for our second team who are also unbeaten after nine league matches,” Richardson added.



