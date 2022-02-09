Hornets need extra time to secure place in semi-finals of Somerset Cup

Hornets showed great character to beat Taunton and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Somerset Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets needed extra time to overcome Taunton 42-27 and seal a place in the semi finals of the Somerset Cup last Wednesday (February 2).

It didn't start well for the Hornets at Veritas Park who were under the cosh right from the kick-off as Taunton showed their intent with a well taken try in the first couple of minutes.

Hornets hit back though and showed that this team is one to be reckoned with and the boot of Charlie Carter put the visitors in front with two penalties.

However, right on half-time after after a solid defence display by the Hornets, Taunton broke through and scored another unconverted try to go back in front.

The second-half was intense as both sides were determined to get a proper foothold and after a yellow card to Taunton, Hornets spotted their moment and launched a series of well executed attacks played at pace and ferocity which the 14 men of Taunton struggled to cope with.

First over the whitewash was Jermaine Jones, which was converted by Carter before the right wing got a try and conversion.

The electric winger Ozzy James then finished off a fantastic team try and Carters conversion and Hornets had opened a 17-point lead.

Taunton hit back and scored two quick tries and one conversion to move close the score down to five points.

And in injury time Hornets were hanging on to their slender five point lead and then right on full-time Taunton scored right in the corner but the conversion to win the game at the death went wide to set up 20 extra minutes.

The first-half of extra time was all Hornets as they looked very dangerous and from a line-out captain Matt Parker collected the ball and went over converted by Jordan Humphris, closely followed by a second for Jones and Hornets were in complete control again.

Taunton in the second half of extra time gave it their all but were met with a massive defensive Hornets wall.

As time ticked by again players from both sides were going down frequently with cramp and it took a final penalty at goal for Hornets in the form of Humphris who slotted the points to seal the victory and a place in the last four.