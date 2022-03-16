Hornets keep league title in their sights after Drybrook victory

Second place Hornets are one point behind table leaders Exeter University with four games left of the South West Premier season. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Hornets kept their hunt for the South West Premier title alive with a 33-22 victory against Drybrook at the Nest on Saturday.

The visitors had recently enjoyed impressive wins against high placed Weston and Exmouth, so Hornets knew a tough afternoon was on the cards.

Unsurprisingly, with the wind at their backs, it was Drybrook who started the stronger and went ahead with a penalty after a Hornets infringement.

An error-strewn 10 minutes by the home side saw Drybrook stretch their lead when a speculative kick and fortunate bounce saw them touch down on the right flank.

Hornets did not hit the panic button, but needed to wake up quickly, but the scrum was going well and after Hayden Tuttiett’s quick tap from a penalty deep in the Drybrook 22 led to an obvious yellow card, the hosts elected to scrum.

Their pack power was too much for the visitors and number eight Matt Parker touched down for a converted try by Carter to make it 8-7 at the break in favour of Drybrook.

A lineout win, a rarity on the day, led to powerful wing Will Perry blasting away for a great try that was again converted by Charlie Carter to put Hornets 14-8 in front.

Another lineout catch and drive created the opportunity for Tuttiett to break and good link play from Corbin Thunder and Parker saw fellow backrower Ayden Chenoweth stretch over for another try converted by Carter to bring the score up to 21-8.

Hornets were soon on the attack again as a line break by the impressive Courtney Harris led to yet another infringement by the Drybrook defence.

Ever-alert Tuttiett took another quick tap and sent skipper Parker over for the bonus-point try and Carter again added the extras for 28-8.

Hornets scored again after a smart lineout move freed up crowd favourite Thunder for his first try for the club which unfortunately went unconverted.

In a late flurry Drybrook added two well deserved tries to bring the final score to 33-22 but Jon Richardson's side claimed five points.

Hornets face Old Reds in the semi-final of the Bristol Combination Cup at the Nest this Saturday (12pm), where supporters can attend free of charge, before traveling to leaders Exeter University a week later.