Friends, family and former team-mates pay tribute tribute to Hornets legend Phil Hogarth

Hornets have been left shocked, and saddened, by the death of club legend Phil Hogarth.

His death at the age of 41, following a short battle with cancer, last month has left a mark on the club and town.

Hogarth first played for the Hornets in 1996 as a junior and would go on to enjoy 19 wonderful on and off years, making 344 appearances.

He even had a two-year spell with Taunton between 2008 and 2010 where he played 48 times, before heading back to the Nest.

The number five shirt, which Hogarth wore during his time with the Hornets, has been retired for the rest of the season.

And Hogarth's family, friends and former team-mates shared their memories and thoughts of him with Weston Mercury Sport.

Phil with Marie Hogarth and his two sons. - Credit: Marie Hogarth

Wife Marie Hogarth said he was 'a fantastic husband, dad, and grandad and he will be missed by so many'.

Will Richardson (Hornets 2000-2003) added: “Rugby was a huge part of our lives, a sport made for a specimen like Phil. A sport that bonds many of us here today.

"We persuaded Phil to join the mighty Hornets at 16. He was a key player in our special colts team and went on to make 344 appearances for the firsts over a 19-year period scoring many tries because he liked to hang around on the wing!

“He won numerous league titles, Somerset Cups and county caps but Phil wasn’t just there in the glory days, he played through the club’s darker hours and lifted them up when they needed him most.

“He didn’t like to lose, he was a master of the lineout, a ball carrying natural athlete with a spring in his step and the top speed of a gazelle. He always played with a smile on his face.

“His long and successful playing career was one we all greatly admired but one he never bragged about, he didn’t need to.

“This has rocked everyone’s world. I’ve seen the hundreds of online messages, the tributes, the flags at half mast, the minute silences across all age groups, boys and girls, men and women.

“Phil was a hero to many, everyone’s favourite Hornet.”

Phil Hogarth made 344 appearances during his time with the Hornets. - Credit: Archant

Alec Chase played for Hornets 2012-15 and has been scrum coach since 2020, having played with Taunton (2008-11, 2015-18).

He said: “He meant everything to me, Phil Hogarth was the reason I played for the Hornets. I would have followed him everywhere and we had success at Taunton. He was a larger than life guy. Everybody loved him.

“I’ve had messages from other clubs in the county and all sending their condolences saying what a great man he was.

"People use the word (legend) loosely these days but he’s above and beyond that. The way he enthused everyone around him, the way he cared for the young players who were in the teams.

“The way he respected the elder players. He was a Hornet through and through and he was a rugby man through and through.

“He really, really was (a remarkable bloke), not just on the field but off the field. He often picked up our players from as far away as Nottingham to play a game on a Saturday.

“He really made sure everyone was taken care of and rugby was always in his heart. He made sure the players enjoyed themselves too.

“You don’t replace a guy like that. You just do him proud each week with our performances on the pitch and that is in everyone’s mind at the moment.

“He was just a great, great guy, you knew he was in the room and he made everyone smile and he is very, very sorely missed and we hope we can do him justice for the rest of this year.”

Phil Hogarth in action for Hornets against Bournemouth in 2015. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mum Sue Hogarth shared memories of the time Phil had a tattoo.

“Why have you done that Philip? What happens if you want to join another club?” she said.

“'It’s fine mum, if I leave to play somewhere else, I will always come back to the Hornets!' he answered."

Head coach Jon Richardson, Hornets, from 1985-2004 and 2007-present, said: “He was a really special man and his memory will live on forever at the club.

“He was looked up to by so many and loved by all, a real rugby character that made everything fun, the king of the Nest will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him."

Current captain Matt Parker, a Hornet from 2004 until the present day, added: "Phil Hogarth was the leader at the time when I first came down to play senior rugby when I was 16, 17-years-old.

"He was always someone to look to up to, he was always exciting and it wasn’t just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“You could walk into the rugby club and everyone would have an individual story about what he has done, what you have done with him and how much fun you have had.

“You would expect him and hear his laugh across the clubhouse. You would know he was there. He was massive at this rugby club and we have lost a big character.”