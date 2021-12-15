Hornets RFC pulled off 'unlikely win' over Weston RFC reveals Richardson

Hornets win over Weston RFC was their 13th successive South West Premier win and 15th in all competitions. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Head coach Jon Richardson revealed Hornets “pulled off an unlikely win” over Weston RFC at the Nest to maintain their perfect start to the season on Saturday.

The Seasiders had been in control thought the contest, with Joe Burgess grabbing the only try of the first half for the visitors, as they went into break 11-3 up.

But Hornets fought back to lead 13-11 before James Mackay scored two penalties to help Weston lead 17-13 with four minutes left.

However, the drama wasn’t over, as Alec Chase went over late on with Charlie Carter adding the extras to go back in front.

And with Mackay handed another chance of three points to earn a share of the spoils, the fly-half kicked his effort agonisingly wide to give Hornets their 13th successive triumph.

Charlie Carter on his 200th appearance for Hornets during the local derby with Weston RFC. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

“Once again, the boys have dug deep and pulled off an unlikely win toward the end there,” said Richardson.

“Fair play to Weston they came here with a game plan, they implemented it really well but the togetherness, the brotherhood in this club, this team, is unbelievable and they do not know when they are beaten.”

In front of a huge crowd, who created a fantastic atmosphere, the early exchanges saw both packs failing to nullify each other.

Pressure from both defences forced errors from the two sides and it took a while until Charlie Carter kicked over the first points of the day on the occasion of his 200th appearance.

Hornets were fully aware of their neighbours quality and Weston attacked and looked strong which led to a penalty kick at goal for Mackay to draw the scores level.

Mackay was allowed another shot at goal a short time later and Weston went in front for the first time.

The inevitable try came out on the wing by Burgess and Weston went into the break in front.

Hornets knew that they had to step up and started to play some of the rugby they have been used to throughout the first period.

Joe Burgess, centre, celebrates scoring his try for Weston RFC against Hornets. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Their quick ball was shipped across the channels with Weston struggling to contain the attacks.

Carter closed the gap with a penalty to reinstall confidence to the hosts.

Jon Roberts then went over with Carter's conversion to put the Hornets back in front.

Mackay then fired over two penalties to move Weston in a strong winning position, the last one saw him go level with all-time point scorer Robbie Hazard.

Hornets picked up their first win in four local derbies after beating Weston RFC 20-17 at the Nest. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

However, Hornets though weren’t ready to give up their winning run and surged, a large roar went up as Chase finished off a lineout with the try converted by Carter and only a couple of minutes left and a nail-biting time for all.

And in the final seconds Weston were awarded a penalty kick at goal.

As Mackay lined up the kick everyone in the crowd discussed that a draw was probably a fair result in expectation of the kick going over.

But to the delight of the Hornets and their supporters the kick sailed wide as the referee blew the final whistle.

Action from the local derby between Hornets and Weston RFC. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

The win now sees Hornets end the first period top of the South West Premier and have beaten every side in the league ahead of hosting Okehampton next Saturday.

“13 from 13, we will take that,” added Richardson.

“We are a promoted side. It was never on our agenda to be in this position but we take it. And we can’t be anything that happy the way the first-half has gone.

“We know what they (Weston) bring. They are a class outfit. Darren Crompton and Dan Lomax are obviously doing a very good job with their players down there.

“And they pushed us all the way and to nick it the way we did, well it’s unbelievable.”

Weston Coach Dan Lomax said Saturday’s defeat at Hornets is another step in the right direction but there is more to come to come from his side.

The Seasiders currently sit in fifth place after eight wins and five defeats from the opening period.

“That’s the heart that you can take away from it,” said Lomax.

“We had the opportunity to win it and we could have won it. Forgetting about the end, there were parts in that game we could have run away and we could have won the game.

“Take that away from the Hornets would have been huge but credit to them that’s why they are top of the league. They fought back really well and got a foot back in the game.

“There is loads of heart to take from it because we were in that position. There is still lot to work on. We know we need to be a lot better.

“There is a lot of areas that we can improve, back to the drawing board and looking forward to next week.”

Hornets host Okehampton, while Weston visit Ivybridge in their last games of 2021 next Saturday. Both kick-off at 2.30pm.