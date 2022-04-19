Hornets reach Somerset Cup final after thrilling encounter with Weston RFC

Hornets recorded their second win against Weston RFC in the third meeting between the two sides this season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets secured an emphatic five tries to two victory to beat Weston RFC 42-30 and secure a place in the Somerset Cup Final on Good Friday.

From the kick-off it was obvious both sides were out to show how well they can play with the ball and the Seasiders got on the scoresheet first when Chris Young scored with a penalty.

Hornets took a few minutes to settle but after prop Mua Inoke made an outstanding break and sped off to the 22, Ben Fry shipped the ball to the other prop Tom Sims, to go under the posts.

Charlie Carter’s conversion put Hornets 7-3 in front and the lead was never lost.

Young replied with another penalty before open-side flanker Corbin Thunder showed his class and scored an outstanding individual try to delight the home support, with Carter converting.

Carter scored again to extend the lead before Young had another shot at goal to reduce the gap.

Captain Matt Parker then spotted an opportunity, intercepted a pass and kept a cool head by shipping the ball down the back line to winger Harry Lyon who went over in the corner for a try converted by Carter.

Weston replied with another Young penalty and a loose scrum by Hornets allowed the visitors to get their first try through JJ Williams.

Young added the extras to get within a score before Carter got another penalty right on half-time to improve the Hornets lead.

Moments after the break Finn Davis scooped the ball up after Weston fumbled and made ground into the opponents 22.

Lock forward Cost Galatalis then popped up and there was no stopping him as his try was converted by Carter for his 407th point of the season and Hornets were in control again.

Young scored two more penalties for Weston followed by Harry Butland's try which cut the deficit to seven.

This inspired Hornets into another attack and after Jordan Humphris put the pack deep inside Weston’s 22 the catch and drive lineout saw prop Josh Lloyd able to control the rolling maul and go over to clinch victory.

Hornets showed their strength in depth in this clash, after each side had enjoyed a derby win in the South West Premier, and they will take on Wellington Chiefs in the final at Bridgwater on Thursday April 28 (7.30pm).