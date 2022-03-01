Hornets record biggest victory of the season against Okehampton

Hornets turned on the style in their highest tally of the season as they beat Okehampton 78-26 at the Nest on Saturday.

Courtney Harris, making his 200th appearance, led the team on to the pitch and at the other end of the scale Finn Davis made his first league start.

In perfect but breezy conditions the game started at a frenetic pace as both sides were intent on throwing the ball about in the spring sunshine.

Corbin Thunder was again on top form and looking to run with the ball at every opportunity and Hornets worked into the opposition's half and when Hayden Tuttiett spotted a gap, he sailed through to score the first try converted by Charlie Carter.

Davis received the kick off and set up quality ball which allowed the backs to set off. Carter split the defence and found winger Ozzy James who sprinted off for a try converted by Carter.

Adam Francis was next on the scoresheet and the conversion by Carter took the full-back's tally for the season to 300 points.

Hornets were now enjoying the speed of the game but a slip up allowed an interception and Okehampton got on the scoreboard.

The hosts responded straight away and James scored his second try of the afternoon.

Okehampton kept up their play and were rewarded with two quick tries of their own and Hornets just sensed a bit of pressure before Carter stepped in to score a try for himself to put the hosts 31-21 up at half-time.

Prop Mua Inoke offloads to Danny Bailey to set up the Hornets 12th try of the afternoon. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

Okehampton were the first to score in the second half and found themselves within a score but Hornets set about completely dominating the final quarter of the game as their superb skill and fitness was just too much for the visitors.

Will Perry was the first to score before Kieran Ward got one just before he was replaced. Callum Lane came on for Kieran Ward and the hooker went over from his lineout, with both tries converted by Carter.

Bailey Jackson was next to score before Danny Bailey sailed over and there were two more conversions for Carter before the full back got his second try of the afternoon.

And it was Bailey who finished off the scoring and the game was brought to an end and the convincing bonus point victory secured.

The win moves Hornets up to second spot in the South West Premier, just one point behind the leaders and all to play for with just six games left.