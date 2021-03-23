Hornets set for training as grassroots sport returns from lockdown

Published: 9:00 AM March 23, 2021

Charlie Carter during Hornets first training session at The Nest last June. - Credit: James Wain Sports Photography

Hornets have made plans to return to training on March 30 at The Nest, in line with the new laws put in place by the Government and Rugby Football Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced grassroots team sports were allowed to return from March 29.

It has been agreed that clubs can hold contact training sessions, excluding scrums and mauls, and host Ready4Rugby, O2 Touch and Tag rugby matches with others.

The news will come as a great delight to all involved with Hornets as there has been no activity at the club from December 2020.

And it has been a whole year since March 7 since the club played a game, where a 38-10 win against Devonport Services moved them closer to promotion from the South West One West, as they eventually secured a place in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018 on points-per-game method.

This move to resume training next Tuesday will be closely followed by every team from the club during the week and again on Sundays for the Minis and Juniors and Girls and Ladies.

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson after their 38-10 victory over Devonport Services in March 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It is indeed great to have a training start date and I know the boys are looking forward to it,” said Jon Richardson, who will go into his third season as head coach.

“The club has to remain closed for the time being but hopefully the opening of the facilities will follow soon enough.

“I think the players will just be happy to get back on the field. It has been disappointing and frustrating but we have to try and leave that behind and get back to doing what we all love.

“It’s really good that we’ll get back to train this season although I don’t think any games will happen. I guess it’s more about building that team spirit back up as we prepare for pre-season ready to start properly in September.

“All eyes are on next season for me now as long as the virus doesn’t continue to stop our sport from being played at our level.”

The two-time Bristol Combination Cup winners still have a semi-final against Thornbury to play and aim to return for pre-season training in June ahead of the campaign opener in September.

Hornets No.8 Matt Parker powers through between the posts during their 60-22 win against Bridgwater & Albion in February 2020. - Credit: Mark Atherton



Hornets also confirmed the senior coaching set-up have committed to being at the club next year, with Matt Parker continuing his role as be club captain, having taken over from Joe Gadd on a permanent basis last summer, as all the backroom matchday staff have also agreed to return.

“Having all the coaching staff stay on is fantastic as you never know how things will have changed for people in over a year,” added Richardson.

“The same goes for Matt, not only will he do a great job as captain he is also first and foremost a superb player so knowing that he’ll still be around is huge boost for the club.”