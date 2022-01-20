Hornets return to winning ways with big win over Old Centralians

Charlie Carter scored 14 points for Hornets in their 34-21 victory over Old Centralians. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets returned to winning ways with a morale boosting 34-21 victory against Old Centralians last Saturday.

However, head coach Jon Richardson fielded a much changed side from their loss on the road in Cornwall with seven changes, including the loss of club captain Matt Parker after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

The seven brought in to the starting line up were all 23 or younger which left some supporters feeling a touch nervous.

They needn’t of worried as Hornets started well and debutant Will Perry raced away from 80 metres out, some neat footwork and no one could catch the flyer as he touched down under the sticks for a try converted by Charlie Carter.

Not long after the restart a strong drive saw hooker Callum Lane take the spoils with Carter once again adding the extras and Hornets seemed to be coasting.

Carter then added a penalty to stretch the lead to 17-0.

Unfortunately a lapse in concentration from the restart saw the Old Cents finally get a foot hold in the game when Nathan Stroud went over with Harry Preece adding the extras.

This lifted the away side and for the next 10 minutes Hornets could not get their hands on the ball as a number of silly penalties were conceded.

One of which allowed Old Cents back into striking range and their driving line out was again successful when Liam Hiles scored and Preece moved the visitors to three points behind.

However, Carter added another penalty for Hornets before the break to ease any nerves.

Jermaine Jones moved the hosts further in front with his first try since returning to the club.

Carter added the extras and Hornets were 27-14 up.

Again a poorly executed kick-off receival allowed Cents back in to the danger zone to be awarded a penalty try and a yellow card to Danny Bailey quickly followed by Kyle Williams and things were looking a bit bleak.

However, Hornets held firm and after good patience and organisation from scrum-half, and captain, Hayden Tuttiett saw Danny Bailey stretch over for the bonus point try with Carter kicking over the extras to cap off a perfect day.