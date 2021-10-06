five-star Hornets put in another impressive performance to maintain prefect start

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2021

Hornets RFC's perfect start to the season continued with a 28-13 win over Old Redcliffians at the Nest.

In front of a large crowd a high-quality entertaining game finished with Hornets coming out on top winning by three tries to one last Saturday.

Hornets' 18 players in their matchday squad saw 13 of then home grown ‘Hornets’ and one of them was captain Matt Parker who played in his 150th match for the club.

But it was the visitors who opened the scoring with a penalty before Charlie Carter slotted over to level the scores in quick succession.

Hornets won two quick penalties and both times saw the hosts choose the scrum and it was from the second one when the ref decided the Red’s prop was to blame. He awarded a penalty try and when the prop got to his feet following treatment he was shown a yellow card.

You may also want to watch:

Now with a man advantage Hornets sensed the opportunity to grab the game by the scruff of its neck and a superb run by Carter saw the forwards take over and phase after phase of well controlled aggressive rugby.

And the Hornets inched towards the line before Alec Chase collected the ball his strength got him over and an easy conversion for Carter.

In the second half the tempo of the game was still very high and the standard of rugby by both sets of players was superb considering the conditions.

However, Courtney Harris was sinbinned before the visitors were awarded a penalty deep inside Hornet’s 22 and converted just before Harris was able to return.

The Red’s then grabbed their only try of the game before Hornets' pressure forced another kickable penalty and Carter obliged to put them 20-13 up.

And just inside the Red's half Hornets were awarded a penalty and Parker asked Carter to put Hornets two scores in front, which he duly did.

Now deep in their own half the ball was stolen in the breakdown by Hornets and Hayden Tuttiett broke away and only had the full back in front of him.

A side step and the scrum-half was nearly clear but the full-back had other ideas and held on to the scrum-half but a speedy Carter was on hand to receive the ball and dive over for what was a match winning score and yet another bonus point victory.

This was probably Hornets best performance and victory of the season as they now have won all five games and find themselves in second spot behind Exeter Uni in South West Premier travel to Royal Wootten Bassett on Saturday.