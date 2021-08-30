New faces voted onto board of directors at Hornets RFC

Published: 9:00 AM August 30, 2021

At Hornets RFC's recent AGM two new faces, Rhiannon Wain and Ben Milsom were voted onto the Board of Directors.

Hornets are a progressive club and have made great strides in on and off-field activities, using inclusive and evolving leadership to drive these improvements forward.

When the club incorporated a few years ago one of the key changes was to look at how volunteer resources were deployed and it became obvious that roles in the club were getting too big and could be seen as a barrier to getting new volunteers on board.

People wanted to volunteer only for things they were interested in and then have the authority to ‘make a difference’ within a larger overall framework. As a result of this each of the directors took on certain roles and responsibilities that closely matched their interests/skills and with the help of volunteer sub committees they went about improving the club.

With rugby evolving through the higher profile and larger participation from adult and youth female players plus the ever growing Mini and Juniors section, the club felt the Board did not reflect the membership of the club as well as it could.

While it cannot be ignored senior male rugby on a Saturday is the ‘engine’ that has a significant influence on the finances and external profile of the club, in terms of participation the club is much larger. The board felt that because of where the board came from, their decision making risked becoming inadvertently based around one part of the club. The new appointees will allow other sections of the club to have a full and equal voice at senior management level.

The Ladies/Girls section of the club comprises Senior Ladies, U18, U15, U13 and U11 girls' teams and is growing, while the Minis and Juniors run teams from under-six up to under-18s.

Wain and Milsom, with their experience and previous ongoing involvement in these sections, will add a focus in these areas at senior management level.

Wain has been a player for the Hornettes Ladies since 2014 and coached several of the girls' sections, including under-13s and under-15s, while also managing the Hornettes Ladies from 2015-21.

Ben Milsom - Credit: Hornets RFC

Milsom joined the club as a junior and played all his senior rugby at the club, captaining the second and third teams, while also holding roles on the committee as players' chairman and social secretary. He presently is chairman of the Minis and Junior section and is manager of the fourth team/vets.

The AGM reported on the year up to the end of 2020, with the Covid pandemic leaving the club with no on-field activity and a constantly changing environment off-field, ranging between full closure, intermittent periods of heavily constrained “outside bars’ and almost zero internal activity.

The obvious challenges were financial sustainability, keeping the facilities fit for return and keeping players interested so they were there when the return came.

In terms of the running of the facilities thanks went to Operations Director Lee Hutchinson for his efforts around the club and Eric Griffiths for his work on the everchanging risk assessments.

From a financial perspective, the club managed to report a surplus as, in addition to the initiatives in place from central and local government, the RFU and other grants, the club was lucky enough to receive continued support from commercial partners.

Additionally, the ever-supportive Patrons stepped in with a donation and membership, although down, was still quite healthy, which all meant the club did not need to seek additional financial contributions from the membership.

As a thank you to those members who supported the club with continued payments, the club decided to reward them with a sizeable rebate against last year’s membership that can be used in the bar.

The task of keeping this continually changing situation under control took a lot of effort and treasurer Rich Powells was formally acknowledged by the club through the clubman of the year award. Special mention also went to secretary Steve Fairhurst for his efforts in maintaining and in some areas increasing the revenue from the commercial activities. Thanks were given to all the permanent staff for their work in the ever changing environment.

During and following the lockdown there was a lot of effort focused on keeping players engaged and director of rugby Ian Humphris and the coaching team ensured there was good communication with all and when times allowed, face-to-face engagement and golf, which they are now desperately trying to wean players away from.

Since the latest removal of restrictions, numbers have been good at training, averaging 60 per session. These include both new and returning faces strengthening the squad and very few retirees or losses to other clubs. Enthusiasm is high and everyone is looking forward to what is hoped will be a great season.

The Mini and Juniors section is looking very healthy and has always been the lifeblood of the club, with the most successful senior teams seeing an abundance of players who joined the club as a mini and progressed through the ranks.

This is now going full circle as many are now involved with coaching, throughout the age groups, which is something the club takes great pride in. The section prides itself on being fully inclusive for players of all abilities however there is a pathway for players who wish to progress.

This all being down to the fantastic group of volunteers at the club, with a number of children playing for local academies and representing the county, and this summer also saw Curtis Langdon - a product of the Hornets Mini and Junior section - make his debut for England.

The Ladies’ section is an ongoing success, with the club having a well-established team playing in the Women’s NC 2 South West (Central) and a full roster of girls' teams at under-11, 13, 15 and 18. The women’s section is greatly valued at the club and is now an indispensable part of Hornets RFC.

Female participation in rugby is growing rapidly and the club wants to provide an opportunity to play the game to all those that wish to do so. Thanks go to all coaches, parents and volunteers who give up their time for these teams.

There is so much enthusiasm and commitment within the girls and ladies’ teams, Hornets RFC believes it has a great opportunity to continue developing and create something special in the women’s section. There is some outstanding talent in the junior girls’ teams and the long-term plan is that junior girls’ teams will provide a steady stream of talented players to join the ladies team, enjoying the game and if they desire, gaining honours at representative level.

Looking forward, the club have been successful in some significant commercial deals that have strengthened the balance sheet. This has put the club in a position where they can start to engage with other companies in financial discussions in support of the significant club improvements for which planning has been received. It is hoped that phase one can be started this year or very early next year at the latest.

The club are looking forward to exciting times on and off the field with all sections keen to go with the season kicking off for the men's first team on September 4, at home to Ivybridge, following their delayed promotion to the SW Premier.