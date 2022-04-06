Hornets ease past Exmouth to finish with perfect home record

Ozzy James was among the try scorers as Hornets beat Exmouth at The Nest - Credit: Archant

Hornets ran in 10 tries in their 62-22 win over Exmouth to finish with a 100 per cent home record at the Nest in the South West Premier this season.

A lunch was attended by over 100 people as club sponsors were thanked by Michelle Richardson and coach Jon Richardson talked through team selection with guests and thanked them on behalf of the players.

The hosts began really well but were kept out on the goal line by good defence, until Hayden Tuttiett took a quick tap penalty and sent the ball along the line for Danny Bailey to score in the corner.

A series of carries by Costa Galatalis and the impressive Finn Davis kept the fast game alive and Charlie Carter sprinted over for great well-worked team try which he converted for a 12-0 lead.

And a clearance kick was then collected by Adam Francis, who found winger Will Perry to outpace the defence and score another converted try.

Exmouth realised the best form of defence is attack and were rewarded with two tries and a penalty in a great 15-minute spell to make it 19-15.

But Hornets regrouped and the effervescent Corbin Thunder was on hand for a try right on half-time to open up a nine-point lead.

Hornets started the second half in the same style and their front row secured ball at a five-metre scrum for Matt Parker to go over from the base, which Carter converted to make it 31-15.

But Exmouth launched another series of attacks and a loose clearance kick by Hornets allowed them to run at pace and score in the corner.

The Hornets forwards began to control the set-pieces and second row Galatalis capped a superb performance with his first try for the club, converted by Carter for 38-22.

The ball was shipped down the line from a scrum and Carter eased through to score and convert, before Ozzy James intercepted an Exmouth pass in the home 22 and ran upfield for another converted try to bring up the half-century.

Further scores by James and Francis saw Hornets finish 40 points clear as Hornets took the opportunity to put on Charlie Fairhurst for his first senior cap, with the youngster showing great composure on his debut.

Hornets sit comfortably in third place ahead of their derby at Weston on Saturday, before the sides meet again at the Nest on Good Friday for a Somerset Cup semi-final tie.

The seconds missed out in a tough away game at Minehead and went down 36-34, dropping to second spot in the table, one point behind Nailsea & Backwell who visit the Nest for a potential title decider on Saturday.

The thirds continued their superb season with a fine 36-5 win at Yatton seconds and sit second in Somerset Two North with one game remaining this weekend.