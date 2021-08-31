Hornets complete pre-season with win at Chew Valley

Published: 9:00 AM August 31, 2021

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson after their 38-10 victory over Devonport Services in March 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets ran out 33-7 winners at Chew Valley in their final pre-season fixture ahead of the South West Premier campaign.

Jon Richardson's squad expected a strong, physical test and got it as they ran in five tries to just one from the home side.

And that allowed Hornets to complete a four-game winning run, with all 60 players used, before their home opener against Ivybridge on Saturday (September 4, 3pm), as the seconds visit Avon.

Richardson's squad has increased significantly since their last league game against Devonport in March 2020, with some familiar faces returning to the club and other new ones keen to impress.

The club's colts welcome local rivals Weston on Friday (September 3, 7.30pm) in the first of 25 Friday night matches to be played at The Nest during the 2021-22 season.

All teams, from minis and juniors, junior girls, colts, ladies, men's second and thirds, will take it in turns to play on the AGP and start a weekend off.

Among the significant fixtures are derby games with Weston thirds on October 29 (7.30pm), after a curtain raiser from the minis at 6pm, and against Weston seconds on November 26 (7.30pm), after a colts curtain raiser at 6pm.

The mini and junior section are set to resume training and matches this weekend as some normality returns, but the club ask visitors to continue to observe social distancing while enjoying the rugby action.

More information about upcoming fixtures can be found on the club website.