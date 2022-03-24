Hornets face South West Premier summit meeting with Exeter University on league return

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson takes his side to South West Premier leaders Exeter University this weekend - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets return to South West Premier action with a top-of-the-table clash at Exeter University on Saturday.

Only one point separates the two sides, with Exeter currently in pole position with four games remaining.

Jon Richardson's men won 22-17 when the sides met at The Nest in late November, but Hornets lost their Bristol Combination Cup semi-final against Old Redcliffians last weekend, going down 35-27.

Hornets made nine changes from their 33-22 league win over Drybrook a week earlier with Corbin Thunder, Finn Davies and Ayden Chenoweth making up a young back row.

Kieran Hill's opening penalty was cancelled out by the visitors, who added a try before Chenoweth went over and saw Hill convert for a 10-8 lead.

Old Reds replied with two converted tries, before Alec Chase touched down to leave Hornets 22-15 down.

And the visitors went over again, adding a penalty to widen the gap to 17 points before Josh Lloyd scored from close range.

Debutant Rueben Brown claimed the final Hornets try, converted by Hill.

Hornets minis host Winscombe on Friday night, from 7pm, while the third XV entertain table-topping Gordano seconds on Saturday (2.30pm).

Neighbours Weston, meanwhile, are due to host Exmouth in the battle for fourth place in the South West Premier.

But before that, the club will stage two matches against Hornets on Friday night for their under-15s (6pm) and Weston United (8pm).

Weston Athletic face Yatton seconds in Somerset Two North on Saturday (2.30pm), while the mini section visit their Yatton rivals on Sunday.

The under-13s host St Brendans (11am), while the Roses entertain Kingswood (2pm), as the under-14s visit Thornbury.



