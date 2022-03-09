Hornets keep pressure on table leaders Exeter University with big win at Camborne

Hornets kept the pressure on Tribute South West Premier leaders Exeter University with a 39-10 win at Camborne on Saturday.

Hornets made their longest away journey into deepest, darkest Cornwall with six changes to the team, including Adam Francis, who came off the bench to win his 150th cap, that beat Okehampton the week before.

The pitch was in perfect condition considering the rain that had fallen and the hosts opened the scoring after several attempts, with Josh Lloyd in the sin-bin.

Hornets' first series of attacks after 15 minutes got within a kickable penalty chance and Charlie Carter slotted home.

Camborne again set about trying to get a five-pointer but when Lloyd came back on they were again thwarted from scoring by outstanding defence.

To add insult to injury, from one of Camborne’s attacks inside the Hornets 22 a turnover saw Danny Bailey racing off down the flank.

A few phases later, the ball was shipped from Carter to Ross Cheeseborough to Ozzy James who put Hayden Tuttiett clear and the scrum-half scampered under the posts for a sucker punch try, converted by Carter.

Camborne had an attacking scrum on Hornets 22 but the dominant visiting pack pushed them off their ball and before you knew it Will Perry had scored again under the posts for an easy conversion for Carter to make it 17-5 at half-time.

Hornets scored again after the break as Danny Bailey broke through in midfield and found Carter who timed his pass perfectly to James who scorched over.

The hosts were beginning to get frustrated after the hour mark and could see the game slipping away from them, with one of their props sent off.

To rub it in a little bit more it was Cheeseborough who scored Hornets bonus-point try, before another Carter conversion.

To their credit Camborne set up good ball and scored a superb try for themselves and gave the large crowd a reason to cheer.

Hornets hit straight back when Matt Parker asked Carter to kick a penalty at goal and extend their lead.

From the restart Parker received the ball and fed Bailey who again set off and when he gave the ball to Carter the full-back was over and his easy conversion brought the game to an end.

The victory moves Hornets one point behind Exeter and one point ahead of third-placed Old Redcliffians ahead of welcoming Drybrook to the Nest this Saturday.