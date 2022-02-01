Hornets secure biggest league win of the season against Royal Wootton Bassett

Hornets present a cheque of £5,000 to John Bailey, second from left, from Weston Hospice. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets returned to winning ways after scoring 10 tries to claim their biggest South West Premier win of the season after beating Royal Wootton Bassett 64-7 at the Nest on Saturday (January 29).

Before the match 100 patrons and the Mayor James Clayton sat down for the Covid delayed Christmas lunch and watched President Neil Cowlin and Managing Director Stuart Simmons present a cheque of £5,000 to John Bailey from Weston Hospice.

The money was raised following Hornets' victorious derby with Weston RFC in December.

Hornets opened the scoring after being awarded a penalty, which Charlie Carter kicked to the corner and a well-rehearsed line-out by Callum Lane found Ross Cheeseborough and the resultant maul allowed Alec Chase to dive over for a try.

Alas, from the restart Chase was adjudged to have committed an illegal tackle and was sent straight to the bin for 10 minutes.

When Chase returned he picked up his second try for Chase in a replica of his first to put Hornets in control.

Hornets had decided prior to the game to make full use of the interchange rule and after 20 minutes Kieran Ward and Mua Inoke came on in the front row.

Fresh legs allowed Hornets to dominate and were rewarded further when the ball shipped down the line, allowing Danny Bailey to go over.

Despite Hayden Tuttiett being sin-binned Hornets stood firm to go into the break 15-0 up.

The second-half started as the first for the Hornets as winger Ozzy James was about to score but a defender illegally tackled him and so a penalty try and a yellow card for the defender and a bonus point/

Ross Cheeseborough was on hand to sprint away for the next score and a conversion by Carter.

Hornets were now playing outstanding rugby and Jermaine Jones was next on the scoresheet and another conversion by Carter.

James broke to score his try that he should have had earlier and converted by Carter.

A slight lapse and Wootton Basset were rewarded for all their efforts as Jake O'Neil went over with Tom Field adding the extras.

Next over the whitewash for Hornets was Eryk Luczka and another two points for Carter as Hornets hit the half century.

Carter, who was a threat all day with ball in hand broke through to score and convert the next before James scored his hat-trick and went over and Carter's conversion brought the misery to an end for Wootton Bassett.