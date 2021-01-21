Hornets set up hike to raise money for Weston Hospicecare

Published: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021

Hornets have set up a JustGiving page to raise £10,000 for Weston Hospice Care.

The Hospice Care only receive 20 per cent funding from the NHS meaning they have to raise £4million each year.

The British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa is returning this year in July and the first match against the Springboks is scheduled to be played in the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

And with the game 12,000km away, which is 20 million steps away, everyone from the club is hoping by the end of the latest national lockdown they will be able to log in their steps to complete their quest.

"The challenge is open to all, not just Hornets members," said club chairman Stuart Simmons.

You may also want to watch:

"On our website and other social media sites there is a link whereby anyone can enter their name and their steps on a daily basis.

"Through this we can log the steps across various internal and external sections attached to the club as we think an element of competitiveness will enter into this.

"While the tracking of the steps will be the fun bit, the whole aim is to raise money for Weston Hospice Care, whose funding has, like many other charities taken a hit from the pandemic.

"We are asking all members and friends of the club to engage and log their steps daily to help us achieve the target and to promote the cause so that people can donate to this worthwhile cause."

For more information and how you can donate find out more by checking the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hornetsrfc.



