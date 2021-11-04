Hornets RFC should not underestimate bottom the table Camborne

Head coach Jon Richardson insists Camborne’s position in the table is one Hornets RRC should not underestimate when the two sides meet on Saturday.



The Nest-based side are in second place in the South West Premier after a perfect start to the season.



And Richardson says they will come into the match doing what they do best and looking to maintain their perfect start to the season.



“Camborne are bottom of the league but you’d be a fool to underestimate anyone in this league,” he said.



“We’ll treat it as any other game. This group of players is extremely tight knit so they won’t want to let each other down. We’ll show Camborne the respect they deserve, make sure their committee are welcomed to the club and fed well and try our best to play well and hope it’s enough to win the game.”



Hornets have picked up eight wins from eight so far this season following last weekend’s 25-10 win at Brixham.



Oscar James, Adam Francis and Hayden Tuttiett all went over as well as 10 points from the boot of Charlie Carter ensured more success for the side.



Saturday also saw the seconds and thirds win their respective matches against Tor and Weston thirds to make it 21 wins from 21 from all three sides.



Hornettes Ladies have also started their season well with three wins from three.



“I just wonder if there are any other clubs that have that sort of record at the moment? I guess it’s a long way to fall if you big it up too much but it’s still an amazing feat to hit over 20 league games as a club in Senior Men’s rugby and win every game is incredible. The Ladies are unbeaten too,” Richardson added.



“I don’t think we’re making enough of it if I’m honest it’s a massive achievement and I’m not sure it’ll be done again but that’s the modesty of the group. We know it’ll end and some point but we’ll enjoy it while it lasts.



“We were very pleased with the way Saturday went as we didn’t start well. We were down at half-time but the squad accepted the challenge to to turn it around, they were excited by the task ahead and got the job done.



“The atmosphere has been great at the club all season and still is. The players love being at training and the coaching staff love having them there. We enjoy the social side too so it’s all good at the Nest.”