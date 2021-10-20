Hornets through to first Bristol Combination Cup final in 22 years

Published: 6:00 PM October 20, 2021

Hornets RFC are through to the Bristol Combination Cup final after Thornbury withdrew and will take on Barton Hill RFC next month.



The South West Division Tribute South West One West side conceded the tie after they were unable to provide front row cover.



The final, delayed from the 2019-20 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be played on November 12.



It will be the first final since 1999 for Jon Richardson and his side while their opponents will making their first appearance.



“(It’s) fantastic for the club and supporters to have a cup final to go to,” Richardson said.



“We’ll look forward to it immensely although we would much rather of played the semi-final against Thornbury, them being unable to field a front row was disappointing to say the least.”



Second placed Hornets RFC return to South West Premier action this Saturday when they take on fourth placed Bournemouth in the South West Premier at the Nest.



“It’s always the most exciting and nerve racking times when you’re playing sides near yourselves in the table,” he added.



“We’ll take nothing for granted against Bournemouth, last time out they were playing National Two rugby.



“They’re always a quality side and aren’t fourth by accident. We’ll look forward to the challenge as always and see how it ends up.”