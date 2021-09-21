Hornets under-15s boys enjoy great to start to season with Gordano win

Published: 1:00 PM September 21, 2021

All smiles for Hornets under-15 boys after opening the season with victory over Gordano under-15 boys. - Credit: Hornets under-15 boys

Hornets Chargers under-15 boys came away from short trip up the M5 to Gordano with a 26-14 victory.

The first few minutes of the game were frantic with Gordano putting pressure on Hornets in their 22, but the visiting defence held firm.

Both teams were competing well but it was Gordano who scored the first try of the game.

From the restart Hornets took control with a great run from full back Ollie Thorne into the hosts 22 where the forwards put the pressure on resulting in hooker Tom Crane going over to score with Josh Price adding the extras.

Gordano came back hard and scored again making it 14-7 going into half time.

A couple of changes at half time saw Jack Cockayne on at scrum half and Logan Livingstone on in the centre.

The visitors started the second half with purpose and a great kick upfield from Thorne was chased by Charlie Roberts who put on pressure, which resulted in a knock on and scrum to Hornets.

Gordano won the scrum but again pressure from the visitors saw another knock on and another Hornets scrum.

The visitors were pushing towards the try line with quick hands through the backs unfortunately not quite making a touch down over the line.

Another Hornets scrum saw Rohan Conroy pick up from the base and power forward to be brought down 10 metres from the line.

A ruck later and Cole Harding dived over for the first try of the second half.

Play continued back and forth but mainly in the hosts half with forwards and backs combining with great handling and rucking, which saw centre Leo Duvall score under the posts with Price converting.

And from the restart Hornets scored again when they took the ball back into the Gordano half and Price kicked upfield.

Will Kane chased and with some quick hands found Thorne who once again showed his pace and raced over to score, with Price firing the conversion over.

It was a great first game with Hornets showing that all the fitness training in the summer has paid off along with great team work.

Any boys in year 10 wanting to play rugby should contact either Jenny Cockayne on 07717 790838 or Lee Crane on 07966 443956 for more information or turn up to training on Wednesdays between 5.45 and 7pm.