Hornets unveil pre-season schedule and start against Bridgwater

Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2021

Jon Richardson and his Hornets will play in five friendlies before the season starts on September 4 against Ivybridge. - Credit: Josh Thomas

After a long wait rugby, finally, returns to the Nest with Hornets welcoming Bridgwater today (Thursday) at 7:30pm for the first of five pre-season friendlies.

It will be the first time in 523 days, since their 38-10 win against Devonport Services on March 7, 2020, that Hornets will have played due to the Coronavirus pandemic but they secured promotion and a place in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018 at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Familiar faces and some new ones will be on show as they put into practice what head coach Jon Richardson and his coaches have been working on since lockdown.

Richardson's side travel to Thornbury on August 21 before back-to-back home matches with Wellington and Cheddar on August 25 and 26 and end their preparations for the new season, which will start on September 4, against Ivybridge.

"We can’t wait, as you can imagine. The players need it, the supporters need it, the committee need it, the club needs it," said Director of Rugby Ian Humphries.

"We need money over the bar, we need people in the clubhouse. The place is quiet without rugby, that’s it.

"We need people supporting the teams. Whether that be minis, juniors, ladies, girls, seniors, we have 19 teams down our club now.

"There is a lot of people that are ready to play come September and they are all keen as mustard."

Humphries added the set of games are a "good mix" and each and everyone will be a good test for the side as they get ready for the start of the league season next month.

"At the end of the day we haven’t played contact rugby for 18 months," he added.

"People are a bit rusty so to get back into playing full rugby takes a bit of practice. You can train as much as you like but match practice and conditions you can’t get that anywhere else apart from playing the game.

"Those games are huge for us, we are really looking forward to them."

Pre-season friendlies: August 12: Bridgwater (H, 7.30pm); August 21: Thornbury (A, 3pm); August 25: Wellington (H, 7pm); August 26: Cheddar (H, 7pm); August 28: Chew Valley (A, 3pm).