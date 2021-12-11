Hornets' Parker and Weston RFC's Sugg get ready for 'biggest game of the year'

Action from Hornets and Weston RFC during their pre-season friendly during the summer of 2019. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Lain Media

There is not much to separate Weston RFC’s Tom Sugg and Hornets’ Matthew Parker.

Both have come through their illustrious youth set-ups at Weston and Hornets respectively and play at number eight.

They also captain their sides and today’s match at the Nest will be the first ever time the pair have skippered their teams in a competitive Derby.

The pair were both awarded the captaincy in the summer of 2020 and have seen their sides make impressive starts in the South West Premier so far this season.

Hornets have won all 12 of their league games and will bid to continue their perfect start to the campaign in the last match of the opening period.

The South West Premier leaders have picked up 56 points - 17 more than Weston in fourth place - to lead the way as the early pace setters.

Parker says today’s meeting is one which is sure to wet the appetite and one he is looking forward to.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” Parker said, “again back in the league with Weston. We are excited to go and see what happens.

“They have always seemed to be the bigger club. So to catch up with them, to put a number on them and to make sure that we get the result. That’s what it is there for.

“The rivalry has gone back years. They always talk the big talk and now we have got to show them where we are in the league.”

Sugg added: “It is an absolutely huge game for the club really. It is one of our big ones of the year.

“Being that local Derby is always exciting to play. it is something we always look forward to. As a squad we have seen the Hornets have done well this season.

“We know it is going to be a tough fixture but we are definitely up for it. We are really excited, really looking forward to getting going and having a go at them.”

Parker first captained the side during the 2019/20 season after Joe Gadd’s shoulder injury at Crediton during that campaign.

He then led Hornets to Tribute South West One West champions the same year and a place in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018.

Parker - who has been with the club since the age of 12 - nominated himself for the role full time at the end of the title winning season and was met with support from the committee.

“Representing the club as club captian, and against Weston, is massive,” he added.

“It’s something you dream of. We just need the results now to continue. The position we are in now we need to keep the ball rolling.

“At the end of the day it’s another game of rugby, but let’s not get our passions to wild. We just need to make sure we do the job.”

As for Sugg, he has been with the club for 14 years since first appearing for the famous and illustrious Minis - which celebrated their 50th anniversary last year - for the under-10s.

He was nominated to replace Marcus Nel, after the Zimbabwean international left to sign for Clifton last summer, to be the new captain by former director of rugby Sam Waterman.

And Sugg couldn’t hold back of what this moment meant to him.

“I can’t wait. It’s going to be almost a milestone for me really,” he added.

“It is a huge game. It is something I never thought would come round but I am absolutely buzzing to get going and have a crack at it.

“It should be good to test myself under that extra bit of pressure and it’s an event, a big occasion.

“The pressure that is on you is that much greater when you have got that big crowd watching on that big event.”

But once again there is a common theme both players share. They both show their excitement of playing in the first competitive derby since April 2018, which was won by Weston.

And the Seasiders have picked up wins in each of their last three successive league derbies.

But with a marquee set up for 350 people - which will be full of guests, past players from both clubs, sponsors and supporters - for lunch before the game, the biggest crowd of the season is expected for the contest.

“I think it’s a spectacle more than anything as well,” Parker says.

“People have come and asked when it is going to happen, what the club is putting on afterwards and making a big day and event. It is grand.

“It is the biggest event the town has got going on sport wise. Bit biased obviously playing rugby.

“It’s going to be a spectacle, the atmosphere is going to be great. We have just got to make sure we put a great game on.”

Sugg continued: “It is big for the community. There are not many towns that have two clubs at this level most years or pretty much every year.

“It doesn’t happen in a lot of places, so, to have that here is quite special and is something which makes it such a big event.”