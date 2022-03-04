Hornets will 'not get ahead of themselves' warns Richardson

Head coach Jon Richardson has warned his rivals that Hornets will not “get ahead of themselves” with promotion still within their grasp.

The Nest-based side have won their last four games in a row to sit in second place of the South West Premier, one point behind leaders Exeter University, with six matches left.

“We won’t get carried away and although it’s a cliché we will be taking one game at a time and see where we end up,” said Richardson.

“But we’ve hit a bit of form and of course there’s excitement in the camp, it’s just about making sure we channel it in the right way.

“They’re a pretty level-headed group with some experienced campaigners. They won’t let the boys get ahead of themselves.”

Hornets will start their last set of matches with a trip to Cornwall to take on 10th-placed Camborne this Saturday before either games with Drybrook, Exeter University, Exmouth, Weston and Ivybridge.

And Richardson said his side will “respect” the Recreation Ground outfit and need to at their best this weekend.

“It’s a long way,” he added.

“It will be a tough game. They recently beat Exeter University down there so as every game really, we’ll need to be focused on the job at hand.”

Hornets fly-half Jordan Humphris breaks the Okehampton line. - Credit: James Wain, Gain Line Media

But Hornets will head into the match having claimed their highest points tally of the season on Saturday after scoring 12 tries compared to Okehampton’s four tries.

“We were really happy with the result. The first half left us with a lot of room for improvement as a touch disappointingly we were a little off on things we’d worked hard on in the week,” Richardson said.

“In the second half, though, those things came together well and we racked up a big score. We mustn’t get too carried away, Okehampton are in a rebuilding stage with a lot of injuries and unavailability but on the day it’s hard to be too critical in a 78-26 victory.”

Richardson picked out Courtney Harris and Fin Davis for praise after Saturday’s win.

Harris led the side out on his 200th appearance, while Davis was making his first league start for the Hornets.

“Courtney reaching his 200th appearance is a great moment for him and his family,” he said.

“He’s a credit to the club a really good bloke and deserves all the plaudits he gets for an amazing achievement.

“We thought Fin had a fantastic game. Considering both our flankers were 18-years-old it was an immense back-row performance.

“There really is no limit to what Fin can bring to this club in the future. He’s a very talented lad and he should be proud of what he’s achieving.”