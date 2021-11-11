Hornets to use Nailsea & Backwell RFC's Vase win as inspiration for Combination Cup

Hornets RFC will use Nailsea & Backwell RFC’s win in the Bristol Combination Vase as inspiration ahead of this evening’s Bristol Combination Cup final against Barton Hill at Dings Crusaders, says head coach Jon Richardson.



The two-time winners overcame Thornbury in the semi-final of the competition, which was delayed from the 2019-20 season due to Covid, after their opponents conceded the tie after due to unable to provide front row cover.

And Richardson’s side, who have picked up nine wins from nine in the South West Premier, will look to pick up the trophy for the first time in 18 years.



“I think you go to any game hoping to win whether that is league or cup rugby,” Richardson said.



“As a team we back our ability to get the result we need. It would be a brilliant moment to lift the Combination Cup for the first time since 2003 but I’m pretty sure Barton Hill would like that too so we’ll have to make sure that we’re ready.



“It was great to see Nailsea & Backwell win the Vase in their final a few weeks back and we hope to have the same success in the senior competition but only time will tell.”

Nailsea & Backwell pose for the camera with the Bristol Combination Vase after beating Bristol Imperial at Lockleaze Sports Centre. - - Credit: Josh Thomas

The Ravens’ 34-31 triumph over Bristol Imperial at Lockleaze Sports Centre last month was a historical moment for the North Somerset based outfit.



It was their first ever silverware after 49 years, where they came back from 21-7 and 31-24 down before Jamie Elswood last-minute penalty secured the Vase.



Richardson added: “It’s just nice to see sides nearby doing well they’re first and our second team are right behind them in Somerset Premier so there’s a bit of rivalry but we still like to see them do well so them winning the Vase definitely something that makes you want to do the same in the cup,”



“These are important moments in club’s history so you don’t want them to pass you by. All the sponsors, volunteers, committee, players and coaches put a lot of effort into the Nest so to get some reward or recognition for that would be class.”

All supporters are asked, if possible, to bring an Advent Calendar to donate to the Weston food bank.

Sara Littlewood will be at the cup final to collect them if anyone is able to help.